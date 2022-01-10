Champan and Loáisiga would fight closer role in Yankees

The relief pitching of Yankees He looks solid heading into the 2022 season, just as he has been in the last two or three tournaments. But one of the doubts that manager Aaron Boone would have for the next season is about who to use as closer, since the Cuban Aroldis chapman It has not been the same as usual in recent years.

In addition to the “Cuban Missile,” Boone can use another good launcher to do the job. Its about Nicaraguan right, Jonathan Loáisiga, who as the years go by looks better and better every time he climbs the mound of responsibilities.

That the boss of the team and the fans of the Bombers doubt Chapman’s performance is not as bad as it seems, since there are other elements, including also the veteran Chad Green, who may also be a candidate to become a closer, although the most logical is that it is Loáisiga who has the advantage.

Chapman’s seniority suggests he will continue to be the Mules’ stellar closer. 306 lifelong saves endorse him as one of the best in recent times. Green and Loáisiga, barely add 15 rescues between the two, 10 from the American and just 5 from the 27-year-old Central American.

Chapman and Green will enter their final year of contract with New York and so far it is not known if they will continue in the Bronx beyond 2022. Jonathan Loáisiga for his part, is under control of the Yankees until the end of the 2024 campaign.