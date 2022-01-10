Change of plans! Ferran and Pedri test negative and will be against Madrid

Great news for Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona! Ferran Torres and Pedri González have been negative in the PCR test that was carried out this MondayTherefore, they will immediately join the training sessions with the first team in order to play this Wednesday’s match against Real Madrid, for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.

This has been announced by the Barça club itself through its official Twitter account. “The first team players @Pedri and @ FerranTorres20 have tested negative for Covid-19 in the PCR test and they will soon join the rest of the team in Riyadh. The Club has informed the competent authorities “, reads the message.

In this way, Xavi recovers one of the fundamental players of the Barça first team, who was awarded multiple times after a brilliant season with the team directed by Ronald Koeman: Pedri. The return of the midfielder as well as the possible debut of Ferran Torres represents a great illusion for Barcelona fans.

Table served for Xavi

Xavi Hernández will be able to count on almost all his artillery to face Real Madrid this Wednesday in Riyadh, for the semis of the Super Cup. The Egarense coach knows well the imperative need to win, he lived it as a player and, after a string of defeats against the Whites, he seems to be fully prepared to vindicate the Barça team.

Besides the surprises Ferran and Pedri; Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo will be present, although pending for the medical discharge to be able to dispute the commitment against Madrid. Three key pieces that entered the call and that would be the jewel in the crown for Xavi, who will go with everything before Carlo Ancelotti’s team.