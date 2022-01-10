Chaqueños turn to traditional medicine to combat Covid

The naturopathic doctor from Yacuiba Luz Marina and Mauricio shared with El País some easy preparations to make at home, homemade recipes that would help reduce symptoms

Traditional medicine has done its thing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are many naturopaths who have contributed their knowledge to cope with the conditions. Today a new wave has arrived in the department and in the Chaco, once again, natural recipes are the order of the day.

Sonia Téllez is 70 years old and affirms that she does not change the tusca for anything, she says that it helps inflammation and even assures that her brother has even cured of cancer from drinking that mate.

But aside from the popular two Traditionalist doctors or healers, as they are popularly known, reveal that there are certain very effective plants or herbs to help fight respiratory diseases.

Germán Gareca is a well-known Chaco herbarium that makes boiled water preparations with herbs, to detoxify or reduce inflammation of some organs.

They are said to be easily accessible since the Chaco is abundant in vegetation. It is important to note that they are herbs or plants that do not cure the disease, but they do help fight it.

The naturopathic doctor from Yacuiba Luz Marina and Mauricio, shared with El País some easy preparations to do at home. “These are simple recipes that any neighbor who suspects or has confirmation that they have been infected with Covid can prepare at home. It helps him and his entire family fight the disease, because as we know the coronavirus is easily contagious, “he said.

Planta de matico muy usada en el Chaco

Lemon on fire

As he explains, for this preparation you should have three lemons and a half teaspoon of honey. Preparation is easy. “The three lemons should be heated or challenged on the stove in the kitchen, directly on fire, for an approximate period of one minute,” he recommends.

Add that then in a cup squeeze the three lemons and proceed to mix them with the honey, until it is completely diluted. This preparation should be consumed in the morning for three days. “This will help and strengthen the immune system,” he highlights.

Lemon garlic syrup

But he also recommends other preparation. Talk about lemon garlic syrup. Explain that for this concentrate you should get a cup of edible oil, three cloves of garlic, a tablespoon of honey and three lemons.

The way of preparation consists of cutting the garlic cloves into very small pieces. Then they are fried in the oil until they get a golden point. Add the juice of the three lemons and the tablespoon of honey. Mix everything over low heat for about two minutes. “The preparation is taken during the day, but especially at night,” he recommends.

Lemon syrup

In another variation aim the lemon syrup. Note that this recipe has as ingredients a lemon, half a cup of water and a teaspoon of baking soda.

It details, concentrated, that to make it, the lemon is squeezed into the cup with water at natural temperature. It is mixed with the bicarbonate and then gargled, helping to disinfect the throat, which is the first point of reproduction of the Covid-19 virus. “If you don’t have bicarbonate, you can replace it with a teaspoon of salt,” he says.

To disinfect your hands

Other recipes that he recommends in this case to disinfect the hands, in case of not having liquid or gel alcohol, is to boil eucalyptus leaves for 3 to 5 minutes in half a liter of water. He says that with the same liquid you should proceed to wash your hands as many times as necessary. “The same preparation can be made with onion, garlic or bay leaves,” he says.

Germán Gareca and his recipes

In the pandemic he has had many patients and his priority is to avoid inflammation of the organs. Among its recommendations is to boil a handful of the root of the plant known as celosita or mimosa in a liter of water. “The preparation is boiled for 20 minutes,” he says.

“This liquid is taken throughout the day and will help detoxify the kidneys, the prostate, in the case of men, the womb in the case of women. In addition, it deflates the lungs, the gallbladder, which are organs affected by the presence of the coronavirus in an infected person, “he says.

Account that celosite is found in rural areas. “It is a very kind plant with its properties, and better known as mimosa. It is important to emphasize that pregnant women should not consume it, ”Gareca pointed out.

Traditional medicine

Although natural medicine has made its contributions, it is not recognized by international health organizations in the fight against Covid-19. Although in Bolivia the situation is a little different, since naturopathic doctors in many cases have worked side by side with conventional doctors.