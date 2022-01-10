Chiefs did their job, now they just have to wait

Kansas City beat the Broncos to secure the AFC’s No. 2 seed, but still hope to finish on top

DENVER – The Kansas city chiefs they assured the seed No. 2 of the AFC for the playoffs with their victory over the Denver Broncos, 28-24, this Saturday night, however, they didn’t look like a team ready to go far in the playoffs.

Kansas city I need a Fumble returned 86 for touchdown by linebacker Nick Bolton in the last quarter to break the Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs needed Nick Bolton to return a fumble for a touchdown in their win over the Denver Broncos. AP Photo

The Chiefs they will be glued to the television on Sunday, to watch the game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans in particular.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Kansas city I would end up like him No. 1 seed in the American Conference and with the AFC’s only break in the first round of the playoffs if the Titans lose to the Texans.

Otherwise, Chiefs They will have a game in the first round of the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend, but they seem like a team that could use a bye week.

They had problems with Broncos (7-10), a team that entered the game averaging less than 20 points per game. They hadn’t scored more than 13 points in any of their three previous games.

Rehearse your own scenarios at both conferences and check out our postseason simulator. Login

The Broncos They not only scored 24 points but also had 364 yards of offense, well above their season average of 328.

The Chiefs They have now won 13 consecutive games against the Broncos, losing for the last time in 2015 when the Denver It was Peyton Manning.

Kansas city, who finished the regular season 12-5, had previously secured his sixth straight AFC West title.

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for a loss to the Tennessee Titans to remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Getty Images

With the victory, head coach Andy Reid became the fifth coach in NFL history to win 250 games, including the playoffs.