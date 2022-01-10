China confirms its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus

Tianjin, a major port city of China near Beijing, began conducting massive coronavirus tests on its 14 million inhabitants on Sunday after a group of 20 children and adults tested positive for the virus, and at least two of them for the new omicron variant.

Among those infected there are 15 students between eight and 13 years old, a worker at an after-school center and four parents. Testing of all city residents will be completed in two days.

China has strengthened its zero tolerance strategy against COVID-19 ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which will begin on February 4. The Chinese capital is 70 miles northwest of Tianjin and the two cities are connected by a high-speed train that covers the journey in less than an hour.

Millions of people are confined to their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, which are further away, but there have been large outbreaks. Zhengzhou City, a provincial capital 40 miles north of Yuzhou, was also conducting mass testing and will close schools from Monday.

The first two confirmed cases in Tianjin were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman who worked at the center.

Both were infected with the new omicron variant, which is highly contagious. Subsequent tests among his close contacts found 18 more positives, while 767 people had tested negative as of Saturday night.