Chinese Horoscope 2022: know your lucky number in the Chinese New Year 2022 | China | ANSWERS

A few weeks after starting the Chinese New Year, a date highly anticipated by those who follow Eastern astrology, believers are making all the preparations for the great night that will welcome the period led by the Water Tiger.

LOOK | Chinese horoscope 2022: what are the signs that will be luckier this year?

After a complicated year, there are many expectations for 2022, for this reason, people do not want to miss the opportunity to perform all the possible cabal and know what amulets they should wear in order to attract good luck. for the next twelve months.

If you want to know what your lucky number is, according to your zodiac sign in the Chinese horoscope, then keep reading. It is important to note that this year’s number is 6, as a result of the sum of all its digits.

LOOK | Chinese horoscope 2022, the signs that you should closely monitor your economy this year

WHAT IS YOUR LUCKY NUMBER, ACCORDING TO CHINESE ASTROLOGY

RAT, TIGER AND MOUSE

Those born under one of these signs will have a 2022 full of good fortune. The tiger, the feline that will reign this new year, will share a bit of his good luck and abundance with you. The number for these animals is 2.

The number for the tigers, rat and mouse is 2 (Photo: Pixabay)

OX, RABBIT AND SNAKE

These people will be successful in all aspects of their lives and whatever project they are undertaking or intend to carry out will be victorious. His number is 9, which represents happiness, eternity and longevity.

For the rabbit, ox and snake, their number is 9 (Photo: Pixabay)

HORSE, MONKEY AND PIG

A new cycle for these animals that will be strongly affected by the effects of the Water Tiger. Your lucky number symbolizes the beginning of a new life, so it is a good time to renew yourself. His lucky number is 3.

For the horse, monkey and pig, their number is 3 (Photo: Pixabay)

GOAT, ROOSTER AND DOG

Constant changes is what is coming for all those who have the goat, the rooster and the dog as animals in the Chinese horoscope. It will be a great year in which you will have a good start and will be surrounded by positive energy. The lucky number for these people is 1.

For the goat, rooster and dog, their number is 1 (Photo: Pixabay)

THE SIGNS THAT WILL HAVE NO LUCK IN LOVE DURING 2022

TIGER

The protagonist of this new cycle could not be missing from the list, as the stars are not on his side when it comes to love. Those born in the years 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022, will be faced with people and situations from the past, which could cause instability if they do not manage to overcome those ghosts.

OX

Those who belong to the sign led by the Ox will have a year in which they will experience new adventures and rethink their lives. Love will not be on their side in 2022, but instead they will be able to develop the organization.

GOAT

Unforeseen and radical changes in love are what those born under the year of the goat will face. It is important that feelings are taken into account, as it will be a roller coaster of good and bad moments. Prepare yourselves.

ROOSTER

The goal of the Gallos will be to be focused on other plans that do not give space to love. In case a new person is presented, the relationship that would arise would not be stable, much less positive, since what would come would be moments of restlessness.

PORK

Finally, those born under the sign of the pig will experience great changes over the next year, so if they are not prepared they could fall into depression or euphoria. Those belonging to the years 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007 and 2019 will need to make a balance that allows them to take care of their health through love.

Taking into account that the Water Tiger is a brave and successful animal, as long as it makes the decision to do something, it will influence each sign of the Chinese horoscope differently (Photo: Freepik)

WHAT WILL BE THE LUCKEST SIGNS IN THE YEAR OF THE TIGER?

TIGER

You will enjoy all the work previously done and take a break. For the next twelve months, starting on February 1 of the Chinese New Year, your destination will smile on you, as you will receive new job options, which could lead you to travel or even change countries. You will meet new people who will bring positive energy and joy to your life.

RABBIT

An extremely positive year for the Rabbit. This new cycle will allow the person to connect with more people, from the level of friendship to emotional relationships. In conclusion, it will be a cycle of good luck.

DRAGON

A year of recovery, since in this period that is about to start will lead them to undergo a transformation after having had a difficult 2021. The good news will come and they will live new experiences and their positivism will bring them closer to bonding with new people, which will recharge them with energy. Also, at work they will eventually be recognized and could enjoy promotions, raises or even awards.

HORSE

A full year from which creativity will emerge, causing them to prioritize their personal projects, they will also take care of their personal well-being thanks to the fact that, to a large extent, they will find in their friends or family the support they require to develop and succeed in everything that moves and motivates you in life. In work and profession, they will access a scholarship abroad or job offers also outside the country.

BOW

Luck will be with the Monkey. Sore everything in the financial and economic plane since it will be positive for those investments or projects that you seek to undertake. New experiences will come, where you can fearlessly return to many of your favorite activities, as well as social ones.