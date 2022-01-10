Chinese horoscope: the 2 signs that will have the worst Year of the Tiger

2022 will be a difficult year for the signs that are not compatible with the Tiger.

2022 will be the Year of the Water Tiger and augurs a hopeful year for most people, not so for two signs of the Chinese zodiac. According to the eastern horoscope, Those who were born in years ruled by the Snake and the Monkey will be the ones who have a difficult Chinese New Year.

According to Chinese cosmology, the Snake and the Monkey are not compatible with the Tiger, so the energy of people who have these two signs will “collide” with the vibration of 2022 and could have difficulties, as explained by the site Thechinesezodiac.org.

Why will the Monkey and the Snake have a tough 2022?

People who were born in the years 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932 are from the sign of the Monkey and they will have radical changes this year, but not all will be flattering. They are calculating, cold by nature, introverted and very sensitive to the energies of others.

The energies of the Year of the Tiger will make you feel disinterested in some things, an attitude that will cause opportunities to not be taken advantage of.

As for your finances, they will also be somewhat complicated. Last year they worked hard and made some savings, however, in 2022 they could have unnecessary expenses and could go into debt. They must be careful in their finances because, otherwise, they will have an imbalance.

For its part, the people who are Snake (years 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929) They will have a complicated 2022, mainly emotionally. They will have some disappointment from people who never imagined it and they will feel very demoralized. It will be a tough year in which you will have many conflicts with your close ones.

In the professional field, they will encounter difficulties along the way and problems in their career. If there is a job change, they will receive it with fear because Snakes do not like sudden changes. The recommendation is to take your time to adapt to any unforeseen event.

For both signs, the Chinese horoscope predicts a complicated year in terms of health, so they should keep medical check-ups in mind and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

What must they do to avoid bad fortune?

The keys to eliminating the bad fortune of the Year of the Tiger are offered by Feng Shui. Some lucky objects that you can use to avoid the inclemencies of 2022 is to have a Buddha statue, put 6 Chinese coins in a yellow sack and wear it as an amulet, keep bamboo pots at home or wear the Eye of Horus as a bracelet, necklace or accessory.

