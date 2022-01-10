Chinese Horoscope Water Tiger: What qualities do people who were born under this sign have and what are the predictions?

Everything you need to know about Chinese New Year

The Chinese horoscope is a repeating cycle of 12 years and each year is represented by an animal and its qualities.

The ancient beliefs and traditions of the Asian country dictate that the qualities of the animal and the man go hand in handThat is why if you were born in the year of the corresponding animal, you will have the qualities, intelligence and fortune of the animal.

Contrary to what happens in the Gregorian calendar, the one used in most of the world, the Chinese New Year starts February 1 and runs until January 21, 2023.

There are five associated elements (fire, earth, metal, water and wood), but water is the element most connected to emotions, although it is also one of the greatest forces of nature, which is why it is considered unpredictable.

People born in Tigre years are usually people who are noted for their courage and attitude in the face of challenges, although sometimes they make hasty decisions. They are also friendly and like music and art.

People born in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974 and 1962 correspond to the Chinese Year of the Tiger.

2022 will be the year of the Water Tiger, which happens once every 60 years.