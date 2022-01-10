Chiquinquirá Delgado talks about Jorge Ramos’ health status after testing positive for Covid

In the midst of a new wave of Covid-19 infections that is hitting the whole world, Jorge Ramos has been one of those affected during his family vacation trip to the Seychelles archipelago, Africa, where he has had to spend his quarantine, as he himself revealed through the column he writes for Univision, in which he has described this experience What “be trapped in paradiseFortunately, the picture seems to be looking good for the journalist, who fortunately has overcome the Covid and is in fact back in Miami, the city where he has lived for some years, according to the presenter. Chiquinquirá Delgado, Ramos’s partner, who has shared some details of her boyfriend’s health.

VIEW GALLERY



It was during a talk he had with the program Wake up America, that the presenter shared some good news regarding the 63-year-old communicator’s state of health, thus calming the spirits of many of his followers, who had shown their concern on social networks, after Jorge shared the details of his illness, something which fortunately has already overcome. “Yes, thank God Jorge tested negative and is already on his way to Miami so today we will be here receiving him“, commented the beautiful Venezuelan during the link she made with the Univision morning.

‘Chiqui’, as it is also known, explained that fortunately, they were able to realize Jorge’s illness in a timely manner, so they could act immediately and avoid further infections. “He had mild symptoms, thank God, we realized in time so that he can isolate himself and the rest of the family will not be infected, but Thank God this is good news, it is already negative and it will be home soon”, She added excitedly.

VIEW GALLERY



When asked about how Jorge realized that he was possibly a carrier of the coronavirus, Chiquinquirá commented: “Because he started to feel tinnitus, the sound in his ear and he has never suffered from tinnitusThen he started with a little nasal congestion and he already said there is something strange here, I have to take the test. Fortunately, we had traveled to vacation with some home tests, thanks to that we were able to realize it, ”Delgado said.

Jorge Ramos’s reflection when going through the Covid

Undoubtedly, the time that the journalist has spent in isolation has helped me to reflect on some personal issues and on existence itself, something he spoke about with all sincerity in the same column in which he shared his diagnosis with his readers, ensuring that this experience has undoubtedly transformed it. “I am trapped in paradise. I still don’t know how or when I’m going to be able to leave here. But I suspect that this experience is going to mark me a lot. In fact, it already changed me. It has given me time, a lot of time, to think about what is truly important”, He expressed, to later affirm that it was thanks to his vaccines that he was able to go through the disease in the best possible way. “My three Moderna vaccinations have protected me well and I have almost no symptoms. The tinnitus went away after a couple of days and I was only drowsy and slightly tired. But the worst thing is the isolation, boredom and the inability to get out of here, “he said.

VIEW GALLERY







