Chiquis Rivera and his family’s pitched battle

For some time now, the issue of the pitched battle that has arisen within the Rivera family has been inescapable, which, since Jenni’s death in 2012, has generated more and more controversies until reaching the paroxysm they currently have, of Say, tell, scream and even threats, which have only generated a morbid response from the public, who cannot take their eyes off the tragedy of this family, which has been anything but normal.

The members of the Rivera family: Rosie, don Pedro, Lupillo and Chiquis in 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

The war between Jenni Rivera’s children with their uncles over the management of the companies managed by the legacy of the ‘Diva de la Banda’ rose in tone this week when Janney Marín Rivera, known universally as ‘Chiquis’, directly accused her Aunt Rosie for having concealed an embezzlement within the Jenni Rivera Fashion company, which she passed off as a loan to someone very close to her. Without mentioning names, she hinted that it was Abel Flores, her aunt’s husband. The complaint generated statements from Rosie, boundaries, complaints and a series of attacks, but in reality none of this is new.

In fact, we could go back to December 9, 2012, when Jenni Rivera died in a plane crash in Mexico, after concluding her participation as a coach on the reality show ‘La Voz’, which at that time was broadcast on Televisa and Univisión. Faced with this terrible and unexpected event, their children reached an agreement to name their aunt Rosie Rivera, Jenni’s younger sister, as the executor of their fortune. Since then, she has been in charge of the Jenni Rivera Enterprises (JRE) and Jenni Rivera Fashion companies.

One detail that should be noted here is that Chiquis has her own fortune and did not receive anything from her mother’s inheritance – which her brothers did receive – because at the time of her death, Jenni and her first-born daughter were estranged because the singer believed they were rumors about an alleged affair between his daughter and Esteban Loaiza, the baseball player who was the husband of the Great Lady, and he had not forgiven her.

Although these gossip were never verified – and even Juan Rivera on that occasion ruled in favor of his niece – Jenni removed her daughter from the will and disinherited her; Chiquis has moved on with great dignity, but she has only served as an advisor to her brothers and has not received a dollar from what her mother left behind.

When the family began to have various conflicts around the management of these businesses, Jenni’s children, Chiquis, Jacquie, Michael Jenicka and Johnny, asked for an audit to be carried out to find out what actions Rosie had done and was also involved Juan, brother of Rosie and Jenni. This decision was not to their liking and they expressed it by saying they were offended. Soon after, the companies were immediately run by Chiquis’s younger sister, Jacqueline ‘Jacquie’ Rivera.

Meanwhile, Chiquis has made it clear that she will stay away from the people who have hurt her, without giving further details. He only commented that the inconveniences are since Jenni Rivera was still alive. “During the years my mother was here, they don’t know how much she cried, how much she suffered, I am not going to say everything because it is not necessary, but if I have decided to leave it is for a reason.”

The eldest daughter of the ‘Diva de la Banda’ also assured that her maternal grandmother, Rosa Saavedra, had on many occasions assured that she and her brothers only want the money from their mother’s fortune, however, she pointed out that none of them need it, since all have dedicated themselves to studying and working, but he stressed that what he does seek is to take care of the singer’s legacy.

For her part, and as a way to defend herself from her niece’s attacks (and therefore, from the public), Rosie shared a series of videos in which she describes this whole situation as a media circus in which she is not willing to participate. .

“They are saying to me ‘Rosie, what are you going to say? What are you going to answer?’ the media. I haven’t done it, I’m not going to do it, it’s not my style, “he said. “I know that [mis sobrinos] they are not my enemies … here the enemy is Satan. “

It should be clarified that before handing over the companies to Jacquie, Rosie already paid all the money she owed and that is expressly stated in the brothers’ statement, and the audits have not shown any probable discrepancy.

Despite the facts, public opinion has turned in support of Chiquis and his brothers, who from an early age have been exposed to a series of tragedies: the sexual abuse by José Trinidad Marín to which Janney and Jacqueline were subjected. when they were girls and that when it came to light it caused the final dissolution of his marriage with Jenni Rivera, as well as other misfortunes that seem to have been charged against the children of the Great Lady, after her death.

In addition, Lupillo, the other brother of the ‘Diva de la Banda’, who is controversial, controversial and popular in his own right, commented on Chiquis’ publication, noting: “You are not doing anything wrong, and yes, the legacy of your mother is yours. She worked for you, you just have the right to live on the name Jenni Rivera forever! ” (Although he speaks in the plural and seeks to gather all his nephews in the same sentence, it is clear that he refers to Chiquis’s younger siblings)

Faced with the reactions of the fans who began to attack Rosie’s and Juan’s children on social networks, it was Johnny López, the youngest of Jenni’s children, who in 2018 came out of the closet and was very supported by his older sister, who acted as someone sensible and used his Twitter account to ask that the attacks that were unleashed due to the conflict between his sister and his aunt be stopped.

“On behalf of my brothers and I, I want to ask any fan who has attacked one of my cousins ​​to stop and leave them out of this. Our problems are with Rosie and Juan. Their children do not deserve to be hit with collateral damage and that’s never what we’ve wanted. “

However, there is a new twist in the plot of this real life drama that makes the hair stand on end and it is the fact that Jenicka, the youngest of Jenni’s daughters, has formally accused Juan Rivera and his wife, Brenda, for having threatened her directly.

Through her personal Twitter, Jenicka denounced her uncle publicly: “So you know, if something happens to my family and me, my sister and us, They were Brenda and Juan Rivera threatened us tonight, “holding them responsible for what happens to them.

For her part, Chiquis was not very convinced of Rosie’s regret after being exposed and said it in a ‘Live’ on Instagram: “As Rosie already paid for everything (…) Maybe Rosie is not a shoplifter, maybe Rosie did not steal, but she was not honest, she did not tell my brothers what had happened and it is something that should be said to them because they are the ones of the inheritance, “he said in the controversial video, emphasizing once again on that she receives nothing.

The Rivera story is a real-life drama with intense clashes and splashes of tragedy. The idea that they can live together again as a traditional family (which they have never really been) seems more and more distant, but as long as the public continues to cultivate an obsession for everything that happens in the lives of the members of this clan, the Harmony will not be part of their lives, and despite the success, it is a very great shame, that one supposes it would have affected Jenni herself.

