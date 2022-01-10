Chivas de Guadalajara shares terrible news before their debut in Liga MX

The Chivas de Guadalajara revealed terrible news prior to their debut against Mazatlán

Covid-19 continues to attack Mexican teams, this time hours before their debut against Mazatlán FC, Michael Leaño’s Chivas de Guadalajara announced that another of their players has tested positive for the virus in the previous match against those of Sinaloa.

During the week, the Sacred Herd carried out the corresponding tests and three players were positive, which are known to be Roberto Alvarado, Luis Olivas and Fernando Beltrán, who will not be available for the rojiblancos in the coming days. Now a player joins, whose identity is not yet known.

“According to internal protocols, constant monitoring continues to detect Covid-19 infections on time, and try to avoid putting more people at risk. As a result of these procedures, this Saturday a new positive case was detected on the campus. “, highlights the medical report provided by the Chivas.

The Chivas that beat Mazatlán FC this Sunday night will face the Tuzos del Pachuca, who also debuted in the Clausura with victory, the match will take place at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium.