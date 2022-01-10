Christian Nodal, pampered by Belinda on his 23rd anniversary

Christian Nodal celebrates his 23 with balloons and Belinda records it | Instagram

Christian Nodal would receive a great surprise, after Belinda prepare a very special celebration for the next birthday of “Sonoran“.

The “regional music singer“, Christian Nodal, appears in a video that was recorded by Belinda herself at the moment in which she throws a set of black and white balloons into the sky:” Happy pre birthday, ask the universe for your wishes. “

Christian nodal, was born on January 11, 1999, so the “composer“He’s just a few more hours away from blowing out more candles on his cake.

Christian Nodal celebrates his 23 with balloons and Belinda records it Photo: Instagram Capture



The interpreter of songs like “Here below”, “Nace un Borracho”, “They didn’t tell you badly”, “Te failed”, “Tell me how you want”, among many others, starred in a beautiful detail from Belinda.

The moment was captured in a clip that the same “Princess of Latin Pop“He shared in his Instagram stories and in which Nodal appears dressed in black with glasses and visibly moved.

The “Mexican singer-songwriter“, seemed to wait for the indications of” Beli “to let the balloons fly, which quickly rose and lost in the sky of the dark night.

The video was shared about 10 hours ago from the official account of the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“Belinda, who spared no effort to make the 22-year-old’s birthday very special, who is featured on the recording itself that contained the theme song to” Shallow “by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

It was his own “originally from Caborca, Sonora“, Christian Jesús González Nodal, who accumulates 7.9 million subscribers from his Instagram account where early this Monday he also shared some of these moments.

In another of the images published by the prominent with Latin Grammy Awards and Latin Billboard, a set of lit candles appear that form the legend “I love you”, this being one of the many details of part of the “businesswoman“.

However, they were not the only surprises for the son of Silvia Cristina and Jaime González Nodal since, in addition, the singer decorated an entire room with balloons

It is not the first time that the interpreter of “Sapito” has beautiful details with Christian Nodal who last year organized a party with a Japanese theme.

On that occasion, the “Welcome to Eden” actress surprised him by having two cakes made: one for “One Piece” and another for “Death Note”, with which Jesús González Nodal celebrated his 22nd anniversary.