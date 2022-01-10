Claudia and Alexis Valdés delete photo with Edith Massola’s daughters in Miami after denouncing “threats”

Alexis Valdes and her partner, also an actress Claudia Valdes, They responded this Sunday to the controversy generated in social networks after having shared a photo with the daughters of the presenter Edith Massola, accused of “communists” by some Internet users.

“A little message to the exalted and exalted. Outstanding companions of the witch hunt of the first semester. Hahaha, Relax please!”Wrote the comedian on his social networks as a presentation of a video where he explained that he had received complaints for publishing a photo with the young women in question, Paula and Natalia, who went to see them at the theater.

The photo of the controversy (Source: Instagram / Claudia Valdés)

The antecedent of the controversy is the presence in the image of Paula Massola, who became famous in 2020 for making a live broadcast from the beach when it was prohibited to do so due to the coronavirus, a fact that an indiscretion of Divan’s sister in the video in question associated with the advantages of having “a colonel friend.”

“We lose the total focus of things (…) With so many people in Cuba who mistreat, who torture, who imprison, who condemn, who do horrible things, now they come to tell me that these girls, who are two actresses who have not tortured anyone or killed anyone, because appeared in the ‘video of the colonel’ they are the worst in Cuba”, Alexis Valdés defended himself.

“Ladies and Gentlemen! We are really a little crazy, what happens to us Cubans? What madness, what hysteria? Why don’t we relax a bit? ”Asked the comedian, who explained that Edith Massola was a great friend of his in the 80s in Cuba and that they had a lot of fun together.

“Everything is a state of madness, so it cannot be done, neither country nor nation nor can anything be done, nor human relations with that level of hatred”added the interpreter, who attacked those who believe they have the right to “judge so savagely, without criteria, without respect, without measure.”

Alexis Valdés recalled that he has not been to the island for 16 years to say what he thinks about the regime, and he added that perhaps the Cuban resident in Mexico who wrote to him may visit the country every year.

“How horrible the legacy of that shit of revolution …”Claudia Valdés sentenced on her Instagram profile along with a capture of a previous message in which she explained that she decided to delete the photo due to threats received.

“After a very hateful and threatening specific comment against me and my family, I have decided to delete the controversial photo, with the reassurance that my position against the Cuban dictatorship has been very clear for a long time,” he wrote.

(Source: Instagram Capture / Claudia Valdés

“It is very sad to see how we Cubans are capable of hating each other so much and sincerely I never thought of being the object of this, but I am not going to buy anyone’s war either because I have always been clear and open against the Cuban dictatorship and I will continue to be” he added.

Followers of Claudia Valdés believed that although they did not share the persecution and hate campaigns, they understood the discomfort of some.

“It is very sad indeed, but the reality is that it is very offensive to see people who still enjoy the privileges of the ‘Revolution’ and are also enjoying this country as if nothing were happening,” commented a netizen.

“What happens is not the colonel friend, it is that at the time when the regime fined any Cuban of 3,000 pesos for leaving his house, she could enjoy the beach thanks to having relations with a colonel”, Another said that he respected other people’s publications and admired both Claudia and Alexis, although he confessed that the image shocked him.

