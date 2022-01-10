Club América got replacement for the failed signing of Brian Ocampo

The Eagles of America found the replacement of the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo

January 09, 2022 22:48 hs

After the failed negotiations of the Americanist directive headed by Santiago Baños with the Uruguayan attacker Brian Ocampo, from the nest they would have already found a plan B after not being able to hire the Uruguayan, it would be a Chilean soccer star.

Among the various names that are rumored to reach Coapa, Argentine Pablo Solari is emerging as the option to choose from the azulcremas, although it is not yet defined. “There is interest and there has already been a first approach”, is what is said around America according to reports from the Diario Récord.

The arrival of the 20-year-old attacker would be approved by coach Santiago Solari himself, who would agree to have his compatriot in the Mexican cast. The attacker from Colo Colo has a contract with the Chilean team until 2025, but the wishes he has for a change of scenery could help to carry out his signing.

For now, the player who arrives at America will have up to two weeks to adapt to the team’s game, since the Eagles will rest on matchday 2 of the Clausura, after Mazatlan requested a one-month postponement for the match they had scheduled.