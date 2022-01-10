College of Physicians warns that downturn in the COVID-19 wave could be slower in Puerto Rico

Jaime Plá said that the number of 750 is normal considering the high level of contagion.

Víctor Ramos, President of the College of Physicians.

At a time when the level of positivity remains at 39.99 percent with respect to the contagion of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, the College of Physicians expects one more week of high figures on the pandemic and warned that the decline on the island could be less accelerated than in other places on the planet, due to the aging of our population.

Today the Department of Health confirmed 664 adults and 86 pediatric hospitalized in a figure that the president of the Hospital Association classified as discharge, but not out of control in terms of case management.

For his part, the President of the College of Physicians Víctor Ramos, said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that the high rate of hospitalization at present it is due to the fact that the patients who have begun to be infected are not now the youngest.

“First, in this wave, people between 15 and 39 years old, who are those who study and work, were infected, but those people went to the houses and infected the elderly and now twenty percent of those infected at this time are over 65 years old. “Ramos told MSP.

The doctor predicted that at least the country will suffer one more week of high numbers that should begin to decline, but acknowledged that the decline will not be accelerated as happened in South Africa where the Omicron variant was born because Puerto Rico has an older population.