COVID-19 deaths reported in January already exceeded December’s total

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, 12 additional deaths from COVID-19, thus bringing to 3,373 the total number of people who have lost the battle against this disease in Puerto Rico.

The ages of the victims are between 47 and 94 years. All the deaths occurred in January, on the following dates: January 4 (1), January 5 (1), January 6 (3), January 7 (4) and January 8 (3).

So far this month there have been 54 deaths from the virus, exceeding the 49 reported in December in one week, according to the Health Data BioPortal. January 5 is the day with the most accumulated deaths at the moment: 13. For the same period in December, five deaths had been recorded.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that among the deceased, five were not vaccinated and another seven were, but had not received the booster dose of authorized vaccines. Among these new victims there are no vaccinated with the booster.

Number of deaths from COVID-19 registered so far in January. (Capture)

“Throughout the pandemic, older adults have been more prone to complications from the COVID-19. Particularly those who are immunosuppressed, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or obesity. This group should increase protection measures. Let’s stop the contagion, ”Salud wrote.

On the other hand, the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus On the island it continues to rise, after Health reported 732 patients incarcerated by the virus, which is the highest number since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of the total number of people hospitalized today, 650 are adults and 82 are pediatric patients. In addition, this represents an increase of 14 hospitalizations compared to the 718 registered yesterday, Saturday.

This medium validated that in the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael IrizarryThere is no similar number of hospitalizations that has accumulated on the island since the emergency began. Prior to these days, the record number was 657, reported on December 10, 2020.

Among adults, 83 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 53 of these are on a ventilator. Five pediatric patients are in intensive care, of which one is on a ventilator.

The sustained and unprecedented increase in hospitalizations comes as the island is experiencing an outbreak caused by the omicron variant. This mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to several scientific and medical studies, is not as severe as the delta variant, but it is more contagious, which could cause a sustained increase in hospitalized people.

According to data compiled by Dr. Irizarry, preliminary statistics for the week ending December 31, 2021 show that the group of vaccinated without the booster dose is the one that reported the most hospitalized (208), followed by the unvaccinated (149 ). Among those vaccinated with booster a total of 36 patients were reported in that period.

The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, has pointed out that the registry sometimes of more vaccinated than not vaccinated, hospitalized or deceased by the virus is due to the fact that a high percentage of the population is vaccinated, so proportionally, the number will be higher.

Both Mellado and the president of the Puerto Rico Scientific Coalition, Dr. Daniel Colon Ramos, have been emphatic that the booster dose extends protection against the new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

“Vaccines protect, the data is very clear. The scenario would be much worse without vaccines. Whoever, looking at vaccines and hospitalizations, concludes that vaccines do not protect is like someone who looks at destruction after the hurricane and concludes that putting or not putting a storm makes the same thing, “Colón Ramos commented in a tweet.

Regarding hospitalizations, he has pointed out that the island has not reached the estimated peak, and that the omicron variant has impacted both the unvaccinated and those vaccinated who do not have the reinforcement, emphasizing the need to receive it.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate on the island, updated at noon today, stood at 40.41%. This line amounted to 39.73% yesterday.

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

As of yesterday, the average number of confirmed cases was 1,808 and the average number of probable cases stood at 4,486. The data updated today amounts to 1,899 confirmed infections and 4,744 probable cases.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, 2,786,449 eligible people aged 5 years and over (90.6%) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,486,887 people are fully vaccinated (80.8%). In the population aged 5 to 11 years, 111,420 doses have been administered.

The booster dose is available starting at five months for those who have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer (from 12 years) or Moderna (from 18 years), as well as for those inoculated with Johnson & Johnson, two months after receiving the single dose.