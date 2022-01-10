COVID-19 | Mexico registers first case of flurone in 28-year-old woman | Coronavirus | WORLD

Mexico confirmed the first case of fluron, an infection that is a combination of influenza and COVID-19, in a 28-year-old woman in the northwestern state of Nayarit, state health authorities reported.

“We have the first case of coinfection, COVID-19 and influenza, in a 28-year-old female, from here from Tepic,” José Francisco Munguía Pérez, Nayarit’s health secretary, said at a press conference.

He also said that as soon as this case was detected, the woman was immediately isolated, who is already receiving medical treatment.

The official reported that, in addition, a case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was registered, so they are on high alert, sanitary restrictions have been reinforced, the suspension of face-to-face classes for the next 12 days and the closure was announced of some public spaces, sporting events, masses and religious acts among others.

“We want to avoid a hospital collapse and that deaths begin to appear, they are drastic measures that hurt the economy but this is the way to break the chain of transmission,” he said.

Despite the interest generated by this situation, which led to the neologism, flurone is not a novelty and had already been registered in other countries, such as the United States, where there were cases of patients with double infection in 2020.

In Latin America, Brazil was the first country to detect this co-infection and on January 6, Peru reported that three people were infected in the jungle region of Amazonas, one of whom died.

Mexico is currently experiencing a fourth wave of infections and on Saturday registered a record of new cases in a single day throughout the pandemic, accounting for 30,671.

Until today, the country accumulates just over 4.1 million infections and registers 300,303 deaths from COVID-19 and is the fifth country with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the count of Johns Hopkins University.

