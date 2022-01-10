COVID hospitalizations exceed 6,000 in NJ for the first time since April 2020 – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know After declining for a few days, COVID hospitalizations in New Jersey took another big jump on Sunday, surpassing 6,000 for the first time since April 2020.

NEW JERSEY – After declining for a few days, New Jersey COVID hospitalizations took another big jump on Sunday, surpassing 6,000 for the first time since April 2020.

Net hospitalizations increased by 328 people on Sunday, a 6% increase from the previous day, to 6,075 in total.

That’s the first time the state has passed 6,000 since April 29, 2020, and it means the number of people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19 has quadrupled in just one month.

The record is just over 8,000, which was set in mid-April 2020, and some of the best doctors in the state fear that mark will be broken before the end of January.

However, there are some signs that the state’s hospitals are beginning to cope with the increase a little better. As of 7:45 a.m. Monday, only two of the state’s 79 emergency rooms were in a state of diversion due to patient volume, lack of beds or staff, or a combination of both. A couple of weeks ago, it wasn’t unusual for a dozen or more to be temporarily in some sort of deviant state at various times of the day.

The new increase in New Jersey contrasts with New York, which on Sunday reported its first daily decrease in net hospitalizations in three weeks.