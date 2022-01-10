Cristian Ghilli, Junior World Shooting Champion, dies; accidentally shot himself with his rifle

Sport turns to mourning again. The world champion shooting in the junior category, Cristian Ghilli, died after accidentally shooting himself with his rifle, according to information from the ‘Gazetta dello Sport’, ‘Rai News’ and other Italian media.

According to the aforementioned sources, the 19-year-old Italian athlete was hunting in the Montecatini Val di Cecina forest, in the city of Pisa, with his friends when he bent down to pick up some used cartridges and accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. .

An ambulance quickly arrived at the scene to take the young man to the Cecina hospital. Doctors tried to save his life with surgery, however, the champion did not resist.

The Ponteginori station carabinieri arrived at the scene of the accident to speak with Cristian Ghilli’s friends, but they were still in shock from having witnessed the tragedy.

Cristian Ghilli participated in the World Shooting Championship in Peru

The Italian Shooting Federation mourned the loss of Cristian Ghilli. “Last October the young skeet player was crowned world champion by teams and in the Mixed Selection, accompanying the gold with a third individual place in the World Cup in Lima, Peru,” he said.

“We wholeheartedly greet a talent plucked too early from life, with respect, silence, condolence in the face of a tragedy that leaves everyone shocked,” he added.