Cristiano Ronaldo: model Georgina Rodríguez reveals that her life took a radical turn after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

Effort is the main key to success and Georgina Rodríguez, a renowned Argentine model, also had difficult experiences in her life before reaching her dreams, which she decided to reveal. The popular figure, also a partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, will have a documentary on Netflix and shared a small preview of his story.

“My arrival in Madrid was tremendous. I was looking for a lot of cheap apartments, which had an approximate cost of 300 euros per month. In the end, I ended up in a place that had been a storage room, where they deposited disused objects“Said the famous personality in the short video that anticipates the arrival of the television product” I am Georgina “, for next January 27.

However, the inhabited place also represented another difficulty in Georgina Rodríguez’s day-to-day life. “During the winter, it was very cold; while in summer, scorching heat was felt”He added in the clip.

Undoubtedly, like anyone who moves to another country to fulfill their dreams, they had to go through complicated situations, which finally served as an experience. In addition, the model was persevering to continue forward, until a radical change in her destiny arrived.

According to Georgina Rodríguez’s own account, her “life changed the day he met Cristiano Ronaldo”. Precisely, the documentary of the famous figure will also show some intimate details of his relationship with the Portuguese soccer player, his children and family.

On the other hand, Argentina will also reveal in “Soy Georgina” how she does her work on the catwalks (with meetings with renowned fashion personalities), her charitable activities and meetings with her fans.

