Cristy Solís: this is the physical exercise routine of Marco Antonio's wife

Cristy Solis 50 years old is the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis and together they have been married for more than three decades. The blonde is all the rage on social networks where she already accumulates more than 300 thousand followers for her impressive looks that always set trends.

Cristy Solis. Source: Terra file

The truth is Cristy Solis He has a great body to envy at 50 years old and this is the result of the perseverance he has with physical exercise and also good nutrition. The wife of Marco Antonio Solis She is very active in the gym where she does cardio, apparatus and takes boxing classes.

