Cristy Solís: this is the physical exercise routine of Marco Antonio’s wife

Cristy Solis 50 years old is the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis and together they have been married for more than three decades. The blonde is all the rage on social networks where she already accumulates more than 300 thousand followers for her impressive looks that always set trends.

Cristy Solis

The truth is Cristy Solis He has a great body to envy at 50 years old and this is the result of the perseverance he has with physical exercise and also good nutrition. The wife of Marco Antonio Solis She is very active in the gym where she does cardio, apparatus and takes boxing classes.

On the other hand, Cristy Solis loves nature, enjoys walking, and riding a bicycle. In this way, he complements his days in the gym with these activities. When it comes to diet, Alison and Marla’s mother includes fruits, vegetables, and organic foods in her meals.

On some occasion or other, Cristy Solis He also enjoys not so healthy meals but he deserves it due to the great effort he makes in his daily routine. Recently, she shared a postcard with some delicious pancakes on her Instagram stories.

Finally, Cristy Solis She takes care of her body and her face with a good beauty routine and does not neglect any detail of her appearance, which makes her always look incredible and her posts are filled with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting her beauty and talent.