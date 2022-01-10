Cuban robbery victims take justice into their own hands

Neighbors of the Mantilla neighborhood, of the Arroyo Naranjo municipality, in the Cuban capital, detained two alleged thieves who entered a house with its inhabitants inside, according to videos that have circulated on social networks. It is not clear when the capture was, but it coincides with the wave of robberies suffered by the Island since the end of 2021.

According to the released images, a group of neighbors managed to tie up one of the alleged thieves, who is seen lying on the ground in the middle of the street, surrounded by people, most of them wearing nasobucos, and a woman who repeatedly rebukes him. Other people keep the other alleged criminal cornered in a house on the street itself.

As you can hear, some outraged Cubans advocate chastising the two men who entered the house. Others prefer to wait for the authorities.

In the midst of a shortage that, among other hardships, left the tables of thousands of Cuban families without pork during the end of the year and new year celebrations, violence rages in the Havana neighborhoods.

Assaults with knives and firearms, scams and robberies have increased for several weeks. High prices for food and other basic goods force citizens to take large sums of money to the streets, raising the risk of becoming the target of thieves.

In the past week DIARIO DE CUBA reported that residents of Centro Habana attacked a thief who assaulted a 68-year-old man with physical limitations to walk. The old man was doing his Christmas shopping; When he was about to pay, the criminal approached and snatched 6,900 pesos from his hand.

Official propaganda described the frequent denunciations shared by Cubans during December as a campaign of lies.

According to a portal text Cuban reasons, sponsored by State Security, and reproduced by Cubadebate, Between January and November 2021, “281 complaints of motor boat theft have been clarified and 186 of these media have been recovered, which were returned to their legal owners”.

The text does not offer the total number of crimes of this nature and does not mention specific cases that led to blood crimes, such as that of Armando Argelio Pérez Zaldívar from Holguin, to which four people murdered in that province after taking away the motorcycle that he used as a means of subsistence, given that he was a private transporter.