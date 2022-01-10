David Benavidez shoots Eddy Reynoso and sent a warning to Canelo Álvarez

Editorial Mediotiempo

David benavidez broke the silence in the face of criticism Eddy reynoso, coach of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, to ensure that he has enough arguments to be one of his rivals at 168 pounds, regardless of the fighters he has beaten and who have been scorned by the coach.

Ever since Reynoso asked for the chance to face Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title, he has constantly questioned himself. why he did not choose to seek a match against BenavidezA decision that he defended with strong criticism of the American, who he said has not beaten any renowned champion.

Faced with such a scenario, David commented that It “frustrates” him to hear that he is a fighter who “has not fought with anyone” and that he does not have payments per event, although he pointed out that according to the rankings he has what it takes to face Canelo.

“I’ve been number 1 for three fights. I have beaten people that I have to beat them, people love to see me fight, so why don’t you want to face me? ”He commented to the podcast Calling Russ Anber, in statements collected by the site Left.

“I feel like it would be a great fight for the fans and boxing. They can say what they want but at the end of the day I’ve won my fightsI’m still number one in the super middle division and people are going to keep asking for that fight, “he added.

‘If he doesn’t want to, let him leave the title vacant’

Benavidez noted that he will remain firm in the 168-pound division, so Canelo will be forced to fight with him in a mandatory, and if not, demanded that he leave the titles vacant.

“If you don’t fight me now, it will have to be in the future because I’m not going anywhere. If he’s going to stay at 168, he has to fight number one. He fought contender one when the WBC belt was vacant, (Avni) Yildirim. Yildirim hasn’t fought anyone and still faced him. If he’s going to stay at 168, he has to face me. If he’s not going to stay at 168, let him vacate his titles”.