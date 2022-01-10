Deadly Bronx Fire Spread Due to Open Door, Common NYC Tragedy – Telemundo New York (47)

The deadly fire that killed 17 people in New York City on Sunday started with a faulty portable electric heater, but the smoke that claimed most lives spread because the door to the burning apartment didn’t close when residents fled.

It’s a common thread in some of the city’s worst fires in recent years, with tragic consequences.

“Unfortunately, the door to that apartment, when the residents left, did not close on its own. The smoke spread throughout the building, hence the tremendous loss of life, ”FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a news conference Sunday.

In fact, Nigro said, the fire never made it past the hallway in front of the original apartment.

Another deadly fire in the Bronx in 2017 had much the same story: The fire started in an apartment, but an open door led to smoke spreading and more people were killed.

In the three months after that fire, city officials issued more than 3,800 tickets for faulty fire doors that should have closed on their own but didn’t. They also moved to make fire door inspections mandatory, so that inspectors would have to check doors even if a unit is called on for another complaint.

The fire commissioner said Monday that the apartment building’s doors closed automatically, but the door to the duplex unit and one on the 15th floor were not working properly. Mayor Eric Adams said the building had few violations, none related to the fire, and Nigro said the federally funded building could have been built outside of city fire codes.

Most recently, a door was left open in a deadly fire in Harlem last November; And in January 2020, about 22 people were injured in an Upper East Side fire that spread because a door was left open.

The FDNY has an ongoing campaign called “Close the Door,” where it encourages people to close the doors behind them as they flee the fires.