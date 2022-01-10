December figures show the impressive impact of Ómicron in NY – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The recently released figures on COVID-19 infections among vaccinated New Yorkers highlight the stark reality of the viral force that crippled the workforce in virtually every key industry last month. Yet New York’s COVID rates show potential signs of improvement.

Driven by the more vaccine-resistant omicron variant, the daily rate of new COVID infections per 100,000 fully vaccinated New Yorkers grew more than sevenfold over the course of December, from 29.8 new cases per 100,000 residents inoculated in the first week of the month. to 223.3 last week, state data shows.

The risk of becoming a new COVID case was exponentially higher for unvaccinated adults, who had a rate of 1,583.1 per 100,000 new cases at the end of December. That’s more than six and a half times the rate of new cases per 100,000 that group had the first week of December.

Overall, the age-adjusted vaccine effectiveness rate for new cases ended December at 77.8%, down from where it started (80.9%), but with a marked rebound from the previous two weeks of data (75.4 % the week of December 13, 76.1% the week of December 20).

Overall, the state reported an age-adjusted COVID hospitalization vaccine effectiveness rate of 92.3% by the end of December, down from the 95.1% rate for the week of December 6, but not particularly worrisome.

Anecdotally, effectiveness rates are still highest among those who received boosters, and while state data does not incorporate that into their definition of full vaccination, data disaggregated by age group shows the highest sustained efficacy among adults from 65 years or older.

Efficacy against severe cases for vaccinated persons aged 18 to 49 years and 50 to 64 years was maintained at 91% or more. And a significant number of vaccinated New Yorkers who ended up hospitalized with COVID last month likely had one or more underlying conditions that got them there.

The CDC has data on the topic of infections.

As Governor Kathy Hochul and others have pointed out, hospitalization totals alone, while the highest since April 2020, don’t tell the whole story.

More than 40% of hospitalized COVID patients statewide were admitted to hospitals for reasons unrelated to COVID, according to preliminary data Hochul released late last week. His COVID diagnoses were discovered during routine testing as part of the intake process. In New York City, half of the COVID patients admitted to hospitals on Jan.4 and Jan.5 were admitted for reasons other than COVID, he said.

The governor noted some points that made her “cautiously optimistic” that the peak could come soon, but said she was not yet ready to declare any kind of trend. Another hopeful sign came over the weekend, with a drop in New York State COVID hospitalizations announced Sunday for the first time in three weeks.

However, that number rebounded by nearly 300 admissions on Monday, with Hochul reporting that total hospitalizations had surpassed 12,000 (12,022). That’s the highest statewide total since April 28, 2022, but the net increase in admissions was the lowest so far in 2022, aside from Sunday’s declining numbers.

Fewer than one in five COVID tests in New York tested positive for the second day in a row on Sunday, according to Monday’s governor’s statement, another hopeful sign.

The US accumulates more than 60 million coronavirus infections due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the country, according to the independent count by NBC News.

Viral rates for New York City indicate similar trends over the past few days, although the weekend data is notoriously difficult to trust, especially when it comes to cases. The average weekly moving cases increased 19% from the averages of the previous four weeks, although that percentage reached almost 125% just before Christmas.

The hospitalization rate has risen 11% with the same parameters. Four days ago, that sliding rate was 62%.

To be sure, viral rates continue to rise across all key indicators, but the growth rate appears to be slowing down, sometimes dramatically, over the last week or so. Time will tell if this is a promising trend or just a blink in this latest wave.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told our sister network News 4 on Friday that he thought the Omicron peak could be a matter of weeks, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters that it was possible (although not sure) that cases might decline as fast as they increased.

Nationally, the prevalence of Omicron is believed to be as high as 97%, although the CDC has yet to update its data from the past week.

Doctor explains the increase in cases due to the Omicron variant

It estimates that the share of the variant in current cases from the New York region, which for the agency’s purposes includes New Jersey, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in addition to the Empire State, reaches 99.1%.

New York State-specific data places Omicron’s proportion of genetically sequenced positives uploaded to the GISAID database, the world’s largest repository of its kind, at 95.9% of cases during the last two-year period. weeks, according to the governor’s office.

In all, it took Ómicron just a month to establish full dominance in the United States. The first confirmed case in the US was reported on December 1, while the first confirmed case of omicron in New York was reported a day later.