Demi Lovato gets a shocking giant tattoo on her head after leaving rehab

Demi lovato went to a rehabilitation clinic a few days ago to detoxify your body of toxic substances, trouble to which the American singer has faced from his stage as Teen and that in 2018 it worsened after suffering a overdose so since then he has tried to completely get away from the abuse of alcohol and the drugs.

Shortly after leaving her recent rehabilitation, at the end of 2021, according to a source close to the interpreter of “Give Your Heart A Break” quoted by Page Six, Lovato, who was in Utah for treatment, decided to completely change her look. to the shave one side of his hair so that they did a huge tattoo in your head.

Through her Instagram account, Demi published the image of her new tattoo, which is a huge spider that was captured on the side of his head, which was accompanied by an identity message:

Demi sent an identity message. Photo: IG

“It was the spider grandmother who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and darkness. She taught us that we are all connected and each one of us has our place in the world.” Lovato pointed out.

Demi Lovato deletes all her photos on Instagram

Also, the famous singer deleted all the photographs from your account Instagram Except one where she looks with short hair in a kind of collage with three photos of herself wearing a gray shirt with an American eagle and lightning bolts on its sides as a print.

Lovato wrote in the image of her new tattoo to the author of the work, which is about Dr woo, the tattoo artist who has gained notoriety for hyper realistic shape to create images on the skin of her clients, which in Demi’s case, was no exception when she placed the spider that seems to be truly on the artist’s head, not suitable for those suffering from arachnophobia.

Demi and her new look. Photo: IG

Users on social networks have speculated that the change in the look of the American singer is due to a new beginning along with his new identity as a non-binary individual, for which he has even asked that non-binary pronouns be used to refer to his person.

Demi and her new tattoo on her head. Photo: IG

Demi Lovato began her career as a child on the hit television show, Barney and Friends, and later made the leap in her teens as a Disney star to begin her musical career when in 2008 she debuted with her album “Don’t Forget ”and later record another six albums.

KEEP READING:

Demi Lovato Launches Her Own Sex Toy To “Remove The Stigma Of Pleasure”; how much?

Demi Lovato defends aliens: “Let’s not call them aliens, it’s derogatory”

RMG