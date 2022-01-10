Doña Rosa Rivera sends hints on her social networks

The controversy surrounding the family of Jenni Rivera It has not stopped, because in the last hours a wave of statements has been unleashed that have exposed the bad relationship that exists between all.

It all started when Rosie rivera announced that he would cease to be the executor of his sister’s inheritance, before this, Jhonny rivera, the son of the ‘Diva de la Banda’, requested an audit on the inherited money and the companies with his mother’s name, which started a battle of declarations.

A few days ago it was announced that the audit had gone smoothly, and despite the fact that Chiquis Rivera is not contemplated in Jenni Rivera’s will, He came out to say that someone close to Rosie Rivera had indeed stolen money. Juan Rivera immediately called a press conference to discuss the matter.

Later, Lupillo Rivera published a video on his social networks where he points out that his brother will seek to change “things” so that they talk about another issue, and even insisted that his ex, Mayeli Alonso is the most suitable to talk about the whole situation around the Rivera family.

Is now Doña Rosa Saavedra, Jenni Rivera’s mother, whouien went out on his social networks to send some messages, although without giving a recipient. Let us remember that after Chiquis Rivera’s statements, the lady had to be hospitalized due to some health problems.

The matriarch of the Rivera turned to his Facebook profile where he warned that he will begin to block those who write insults to him, and took the opportunity to point out that his granddaughter, Chiquis Rivera, had a bad relationship with her mother.