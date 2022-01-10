Eduin Caz: will the vocalist of Grupo Firme have a new appearance after his hospitalization? | Mexico | Mx | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

After overcoming a hospitalization due to a hernia, the singer of the Firm Group, Eduin caz, He returned with everything to social networks and in a way never seen before. The vocalist of the group showed his new appearance and asked the public to decide if he stays like this or returns to the traditional look that he has had throughout his stage in the Mexican show.

Eduin caz He has always been characterized by wearing short hair and a face without facial hair, which is his hallmark in each presentation with his group. However, this 2022 could change everything because it has decided to change a little, at least for now, since we do not know if it will remain that way.

Eduin Caz with Maluma during the recording of the video clip for “Each person”. (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram).

EDUIN CAZ AND HIS NEW LOOK

Through a publication in the stories of his Instagram account, the young artist appeared sporting a small beard and a mustache that was growing, which, obviously, surprised his millions of followers, who are not used to that appearance.

In addition to explaining that he has not shaved forever mania of the moment, he asked his fans to make the decision about his look. That is, he put together a survey with two options: grow his mustache or shave it immediately.

Surprisingly, his fans were quick to respond and by a vast majority agreed that it was best if he shaved his face, making it clear that they do not want to see one of their favorite singers like that.

Eduin Caz has not ruled on his future appearance and if he will respect the decision of his public, but surely as time passes and we review his publications we can realize his choice. Could it be that he is now performing at concerts with a beard and mustache?

THE FIRM GROUP CONFIRMED ITS CONCERT IN CDMX

It was on the official Instagram account of the Firm Group where more details of this concert were known, which will be the only one they will give in Mexico, according to what is detailed there.

“The phenomenon returns to Mexico! The Foro Sol will be the only stage to witness the great concert of Grupo Firme in 2022 ″, you can read in the description of the image.

Thus, it is confirmed that Grupo Firme will present itself at the Foro Sol in Mexico City next Saturday, March 26, awakening the emotion in its fans. Will Eduin Caz arrive with a new look?

