El Salvador team will play with VAR against Canada and Costa Rica

The home matches of the El Salvador team against Canada and Costa Rica in the octagonal will be played with Video Arbitration (VAR), according to Hugo Carrillo, president of the FESFUT, in an interview with Selecta TV.

The federation said that the implementation of the VAR in the Cuscatlán stadium will be with the support of FIFA and CONCACAF.

“Since June or July, CONCACAF like FIFA has been preparing studies and has already carried out inspections in competitions and has reached the conclusion that for these last two dates of the octagonal that is being disputed to be able to use this tool known as VAR, this to us as Central American countries we have to get used to using this tool, “he said in an interview with La Selecta TV.

El Salvador will host Canada on February 2 at the close of the January triple FIFA date.

“CONCACAF together with FIFA did the study, hired a company to do the studies of the countries that are participating and that still do not use this tool and Cuscatlán was included, which is the home of our team and Cuscatlán meets the requirements”, explained the leader.

According to the head of the FESFUT, the game against Costa Rica on March 27 will also be with Video Refereeing

“We are going to start these days, the company that was hired to carry out the use of the VAR will have contact with the television stations that have the sponsorships of each of the countries that are participating in the octagonal. In our case Next week we will start with virtual meetings so that Channel 4 can already have the corresponding information as well as the stadium owners to be able to have the development of the VAR for the next game that we will have in the game against Canada, “Carrillo added.

Carrillo announced that the possibility of implementing VAR in the first division is also being analyzed, although he did not establish a specific time.

“It is novel and we as a Football Federation, at the beginning of last year, had contact with a company so that in our league we could have this tool, but what happens is that using the VAR implies that the conditions of the scenarios must have them To meet the requirements and the cost of use is high, the installation here in the league would cost between 5 to 6 million dollars, they did a study and they presented it and each team when they play home will have to pay a monthly fee to make use of this tool. We hope that in the future our country and the first division will be able to count on this tool, “added the federative.

Match Date

January 27, 2022 United States vs El Salvador

January 30, 2022 Honduras vs El Salvador

February 2, 2022 El Salvador vs Canada

March 24, 2022 Jamaica vs El Salvador

March 27, 2022 El Salvador vs Costa Rica

March 30, 2022 Mexico vs El Salvador