Elizabeth Holmes, the lies that will land the ambitious $ 4.5 billion girl in jail

John Fitzgerald Kennedy managed to enter the Stanford University in the fall of 1940. His plan was to study economics, but he crossed a world war in his path and he had to drop out of school early. Similar cases in the history of the university are Mitt Romney, Mukesh Ambani, Tiger Woods or the co-founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. All of them were students at the most prestigious university among American entrepreneurs and all left before finishing their degrees, their doctorates or their masters. Success awaited them out there and they had no time to waste.

So much Stanford is linked to the world of business, and, more specifically, technology business, that it is almost impossible to understand Silicon Valley without the academic influence of the Californian university. Only the effort of the professor Frederick terman, during the years after the crash of 1929, in financing and promoting a strong technology industry in the United States, allowed the creation of the so-called Stanford Research Park, which, over the years, evolved into the current home of some of the most important companies and innovators in the world, such as Apple, Facebook or Google itself.

Precisely at Stanford, it was where the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, gave the famous speech that closed the graduation ceremony of the students of the 2004/05 academic year. We are talking about the most watched speech in history and, without a doubt, one of the most influential. In it, Steve Jobs took off all his armor and asked the students to always stay hungry and open to all kinds of proposals, no matter how stupid they may seem. That they will not settle. Let them fly free. Exactly what i had done Elizabeth holmes the year before, when he dropped out of chemistry studies to found his own company.

Holmes, daughter of one of the vice presidents of Enron, the electricity company that went bankrupt in December 2001 after years and years of accounting fraud, causing one of the biggest scandals of the early 21st century, had managed to enter the prestigious university in 2002 at through the contacts of his still powerful father. She was rich, smart, and ambitious. She couldn’t stand still waiting to graduate. He needed an idea and he needed to develop it. For that, too, he needed time and money. It was time to sell.

Diagnose cancer

Stanford not only gives you a preparation, but it gives you a pattern of thought: a capitalist-humanist creativity, a very Californian mix of fuzzy concepts. Of course, it is about getting as much money as possible and getting it in the fastest way … but it is also assumed that the objective is to do something that improves humanity, that participates in a larger project that is the well-being of the human being. Stanford and Silicon Valley they carry on their shoulders not only being one of the economic engines of the country but also the moral bulwark of the world. The improvers of humanity, as Nietzsche would say.

Elizabeth Holmes with her partner in a trial session.

Reuters

Even those who didn’t get out of Stanford, young billionaires like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs himself, have participated in one way or another in that philanthropic message, sometimes almost messianic. They all have or have had their foundations, their projects for the third world and their conviction that technology not only improves the day to day, but, in some way, saves the world. What, therefore, was Elizabeth Holmes’ challenge even before her twentieth birthday? Get up to speed: come up with an idea that, in addition to being feasible, was revolutionary, very profitable economically and could be sold as beneficial to humanity.

It is not easy to achieve all that for a student with only one year of academic background, but Holmes got down to work: he had the connections, he had the ambition and he had the unscrupulousness inherited from his father. Also, the press was eager to buy good stories, stories of success and goodness, stories of twenty-somethings who revolutionize an industry with their talent and make billions along the way. It was the moment, and Holmes took advantage of it, little by little, with patience.

Holmes’s story was called Theranos. The name was not brilliant, because it was too reminiscent of “thanatos” (“death”) in Greek, however, Holmes insisted on repeating in each meeting with potential investors that no, it was a mixture of therapy (“THERApy”, in English) and diagnosis (“diagNOSis”, in the same language). His genius consisted in creating a technology that, through the use of a single drop of blood, would allow, at the moment, to find out whether or not the patient had a multitude of diseases that would normally cost a real fortune to diagnose, mainly cancer.

Theranos, officially founded in 2003, just the year Holmes left Stanford and went to study at Singapore Genome Institute “She says that because of her mastery of Mandarin Chinese, but in Singapore, Mandarin Chinese is not going to help you much more than English,” she was slow to explode. You had to build a technology that you did not know if it existed … and, to find out, you had to convince billionaires to invest in the corresponding research.

A tricky investigation, of course: in a land where there are rarely second acts, as Scott Fitzgerald used to say – and Steve Jobs is perhaps one of the most notorious exceptions to the rule – if you convince investors and then there are no results, you career is over. You better get them anyway.

Theranos

Holmes was active in marketing and fundraising: her “blood drop” technology turned the worst diseases on the planet into a kind of diabetes that you can check out at the pharmacy. Larry Ellison – founder of Oracle – invested, Robert Murdoch invested, Bill Clinton met with her in various forums – her daughter Chelsea had also studied at Stanford – the press gave up its verification task and bought the narrative entirely …

Holmes became obsessed with Jobs: he was dressed in black, with a turtleneck. He set his voice to make it more serious. He never took vacations and forced his employees to work from dawn to dusk. The secrecy surrounding Theranos and its technology, a red flag in normal times, was instead greeted as a hint of genius: “You don’t want anyone to know what you’re doing because you don’t want anyone to screw it up.”

The secrecy surrounding Theranos and its technology, a red flag in normal times, was instead greeted as a hint of genius.

In 2014, just turning thirty, Holmes and Theranos were one of the great sensations of Silicon Valley. The magazine “Inc.” included her on its list of women who aspired to be “the next Steve Jobs”, Forbes named her “the youngest multimillionaire entrepreneur in the world”, with a fortune valued at 4.5 billion dollars.

Now, where did that estimate come from? What did Holmes have that was worth that money? Only Theranos. And what was Theranos? What Holmes would like to sell. Or what others would like to buy. Just two years later, Forbes magazine itself lowered that valuation to zero dollars. What had happened in between? That Theranos had fallen from grace and, with Theranos, Holmes herself and her ex-boyfriend, the number two of the company, Sunny balwani, a guy twenty years older than her and exaggeratedly aggressive in his humane treatment. Put it in some way.

Ultimately, the fall of Theranos was the fall of a way of seeing reality; a way of understanding the world based on magical thinking, deeply rooted among the creators and sellers of start-ups and their complex environment, where no one checks, where billionaires appear from under the stones and where everything is a bubble that inflates and inflates without anyone daring to puncture it. The history of magazines that give a value of four thousand five hundred million dollars to something that is worth zero, that does not exist, that is a fraud.

The end of the dream

Let’s go back to 2016. That spring, Holmes and Balwani break up and the former expels the latter from their company. He does not know that he has only a few days left as the head of the same. The company he founded in 2003 to revolutionize the medical laboratory industry has been under public scrutiny for nearly a year. Finally, someone has done their job: the labs claim that the EDISON system, on which the Theranos technology is supposedly based, it does not work. It does not give reliable results. Instead, the company would be using the technology of a lifetime, which detects what it detects and does not promise miracles.

Illustration of Elizabeth Holmes in court.

Reuters

Journalist John Carreyrou, from Wall street journalInstead of making estimates, he is dedicated to research. What he finds is a full-blown fraud: Theranos, indeed, is a huge bubble of lies. People are investing in something that doesn’t exist and patients are being given inaccurate results. Holmes’s response is immediate, on NBC: “This is what happens when you try to change things: they call you crazy and they want to bring you down. By the time they have realized it, it turns out that you have changed the world. ” More Gandhi than Jobs, really, but still very Stanford.

The federal government soon got to work: the FDA began its investigations into the accusations of the laboratories, Holmes had to resign from his position, he was expelled for two years from the industry and, on his return, although he regained his position As CEO, the SEC – Commission Against Market Manipulation, a federal agency under the Department of Justice – brought strong charges against her and her former partner. Up to eleven accusations related to scam, fraud and deception of suppliers and customers. Economic and public health crimes.

That same year 2018 would be the last of Elizabeth Holmes in Theranos and the last of Theranos as such. Since then, personally, Holmes has rediscovered love and had a baby. That was one of the great strengths of his lawyers in the face of the long trial that was held in autumn 2021 against him. Before a jury, a young, well-educated girl, mother of a newborn and with a whole future ahead of her, could be saved.

However, it has not been like that. Although the decision was not unanimous, the jury found her guilty of seven of the eleven counts. The judge is waiting for the end of the trial against Balwani to impose sentence, but, except for a miracle, they are both awaiting many years jail.

The Elizabeth Holmes story cannot just be a story of greed and lies. It’s something more. It is the story of how an entire system of guarantees and controls failed for more than a decade. Of how, with just one lie And a nice put into action, you can create a multi-billion dollar bubble that bursts leaving nothing of value behind.

The jury found her guilty of seven of the eleven charges.

Theranos has not only not changed the world, not only has it not made it better, not only has it not helped anyone, but it has lost millions of dollars to its investors and has played on the hopes of seriously ill people. And not only did no one bother to avoid it for years and years, but it was publicized, promoted from the highest levels and praised for its actions. The challenge now is to find the next Theranos and the next Holmes before it’s too late. Put aside all the Stanford garbage and get back to reality. It’s the economy, stupid, and not a self-help tutorial.

