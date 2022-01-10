Eugenio Derbez modernizes his look at 60

Eugenio Derbez is one of the few personalities in the show that not afraid of change of image. Even thanks to his slim figure, which he has built on the basis of exercise and healthy eating, At 60 he can boast of looking more jovial than anyone his age.
That is why this time, Eugenio Derbez chose to have fun and He opted to modernize with a hipster look change, who boasted on his social networks about the premiere of the film CODA: Signs of the heart in Latin America.
“This smile is for the premiere of #CODA in Latin America on #AmazonPrimeVideo. Report with a like all those who are going to see it this weekend “, Derbez wrote in both Spanish and English.
In the picture, the son of the legendary actress Silvia Derbez He looks smiling with a beard, glasses and a gray shirt. The look actually corresponds to the character Bernardo Villalobos, a music teacher who performed in CODA: Signs of the heart, under the direction of Sian Heder.
It is a remake of the French film The Bélier family, in which he shared stellar credits with Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant.
As if that were not enough the December 13, 2021 the full list of nominees for the 79th gala, in which the name of Eugenio Derbez, Mexican comedian, stood out thanks to the nomination of the film ‘CODA’, fighting for two categories best drama film and Troy Kotsur competing for best supporting actor in a film.