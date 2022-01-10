Eugenio Derbez modernizes his look at 60

Eugenio Derbez is one of the few personalities in the show that not afraid of change of image. Even thanks to his slim figure, which he has built on the basis of exercise and healthy eating, At 60 he can boast of looking more jovial than anyone his age.

That is why this time, Eugenio Derbez chose to have fun and He opted to modernize with a hipster look change, who boasted on his social networks about the premiere of the film CODA: Signs of the heart in Latin America.

“This smile is for the premiere of #CODA in Latin America on #AmazonPrimeVideo. Report with a like all those who are going to see it this weekend “, Derbez wrote in both Spanish and English.