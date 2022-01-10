European Union sanctions Telcor, CSE, Police and seven Ortega officials

On Monday, January 10, the European Union (EU) sanctioned seven high-ranking officials of the Nicaraguan regime, including two children of the presidential couple —Laureano and Camila Ortega Murillo—, as well as three institutions: the National Police, the Supreme Electoral Council. (CSE) and the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services (Telcor).

The list is completed: Luis Ángel Montenegro, Superintendent of Banks; Nahima Janett Díaz Flores, director of Telcor; and three magistrates of the Electoral Power, Lumberto Ignacio Campbell Hooker, Brenda Isabel Rocha Chacón and Cairo Amador Arrieta, the latter being president and vice president of the CSE, respectively.

The Council of the EU, which brings together the member states, indicated in a statement that those sanctioned “are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, support for fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections, and undermining of democracy and the rule of law ”in Nicaragua.

The sanctions were announced hours before Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo assume a new term as president and vice president of Nicaragua, respectively.

In Nicaragua, today Ortega formalizes himself as a dictator, increasingly isolated by the international community.

In the note, the Council recalls that, last November, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, pointed out that the Nicaraguan elections “had taken place without democratic guarantees and that their results lacked legitimacy.” .

“He declared that the Government of Nicaragua has deprived the Nicaraguan people of the civil and political right to vote in credible, inclusive, fair and transparent elections, as well as their freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” according to the statement.

Those sanctioned have their assets immobilized and, in addition, EU citizens and companies are subject to the prohibition of making funds available to them.

In conjunction with the United States

This Monday, the United States Department of the Treasury also sanctioned six regime operators, including Nahima Janett Díaz Flores, who was punished by the EU. She is the daughter of the director of the National Police, Major Commissioner Francisco Díaz, who has already been sanctioned by the European Union and the United States.

According to the US government, the sanctions were established in conjunction with the EU. These were imposed against three charges of the Nicaraguan military apparatus; two directives from Telcor, and another from Empresa Nicaragüense de Minas (Eniminas).

The sanctions affect the Minister of Defense, Rosa Adelina Barahona; Brigadier General Bayardo de Jesús Pulido Ortiz, who occupies the third highest rank in the hierarchy in the country’s military system, and the Chief of Staff of the Nicaraguan Army, Bayardo Ramón Rodríguez Ruiz.

From Telcor, in addition to Díaz Flores, Celina Delgado Castellón, deputy general director, was sanctioned. Both are singled out for “misinformation and persecution by independent media.”

Ramón Humberto Calderón Vindell, a retired Army general and president of the Eniminas board of directors, was also sanctioned for hitting the benefits generated by the state control of gold mining, given that the value of exports of that metal in Nicaragua has “Grown dramatically in recent years.”

The sanctions of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury imply the blocking of all property or assets that these persons may have in the United States or under the control of Americans, and prohibit any transaction with citizens who are in that country.

Three rounds of penalties

This is the third round of sanctions by the European Union against the Ortega regime since 2020. With these seven new sanctions, the figure rises to 21 high-ranking officials punished by the EU.

The first European sanctions occurred in May 2020. On that date, six senior officials were sanctioned, among them the director of the National Police, the first commissioner Francisco Díaz, as well as the general commissioners Luis Alberto Pérez Olivas, head of the Judicial Assistance Directorate (DAJ); Justo Pastor Urbina, head of the Directorate of Special Operations (DOEP), and Ramón Avellán, deputy director of the National Police. The list is completed by the close collaborator of the presidential couple, Néstor Moncada Lau, and the former Minister of Health, Sonia Castro.

The second round of sanctions, in August 2021, It included eight senior officials, including the vice president and first lady, Rosario Murillo, and her son Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo.

The list is completed by Alba Luz Ramos Vanegas, president of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ); Bayardo Arce Castaño, presidential advisor for economic affairs; Gustavo Porras Cortés, president of the National Assembly; Ana Julia Guido Ochoa, attorney general; and Commissioners General Fidel Domínguez Álvarez, Chief of Police in León; and Juan Antonio Valle Valle, Chief of Surveillance and Patrol.

* With information from Efe