Exercise can protect your brain, even if it has signs of dementia, according to a new study

(CNN) – Exercising is good for you. Exercising has been shown to improve nearly every organ in the body, fight nearly every disease that doctors diagnose, and improve nearly every health condition that you can live with on a daily basis.

And things get even better. A new study reveals that exercise increases levels of a protein known to strengthen communication between brain cells across synapses, which may be a key factor in keeping dementia at bay.

The protective effect was found even in active older people whose brains showed signs of plaques, tangles and other characteristics of Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases.

“Synapses are the critical communication junctions between nerve cells and they are really where the magic happens when it comes to cognition,” said study author Kaitlin Casaletto, assistant professor of neurology at the University’s Center for Memory and Aging. from California in San Francisco, in an email.

“All of our thinking and memory are produced as a result of these synaptic communications,” he added.

Previous studies have shown that physical activity can reduce the risk of dementia by between 30% and 80%, “but we don’t understand how this happens biologically in humans,” Casaletto explained.

“We have described, for the first time in humans, that synaptic function may be a pathway through which physical activity promotes brain health,” he said, adding that the study could only show an association, not necessarily a relationship of cause and effect.

Still, Casaletto added: “I think these findings are beginning to support the dynamic nature of the brain in response to our activities, and the ability of the elderly brain to establish healthy responses to activity even in older ages.”

Protein regulation is key

Proper brain function causes electrical signals to move smoothly through synapses, from neuron to neuron, and to other cells in the body. To do this, the brain needs to constantly replace the worn-out proteins at those synapses, while ensuring that they are properly balanced and regulated.

“There are many proteins present at the synapse that help facilitate different aspects of cell-to-cell communication. Those proteins must be in balance with each other for the synapse to function optimally, ”Casaletto wrote.

It’s all part of how the brain remodels its neural circuits, keeping them healthy.

Studies in mice have long demonstrated the protective effect of exercise on the brain after autopsy, but establishing that link in humans has been difficult.

In this new study, published Friday in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, researchers were able to study human brains. They analyzed protein levels in people who had donated their brains to science as part of Chicago’s Rush University Aging and Memory Project. The people studied had an average age of between 70 and 80 years, Casaletto said.

As part of that project, the physical activity of the elderly participants was also tracked. The results showed that people who moved the most had more protective proteins.

“The higher the physical activity, the higher the levels of synaptic proteins in the brain tissue. This suggests that every move counts when it comes to brain health, “said Casaletto.

“We recommend aiming for 150 minutes per week of physical activity. Previous studies have shown that even walking is associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline, ”he added by email.

And it appears to work regardless of whether a person already has markers for Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, he added.

“Several previous studies consistently show that higher levels of these same synaptic proteins in brain tissue are associated with better cognitive performance, regardless of plaques and tangles,” he wrote.

“These data reinforce the importance of incorporating regular physical activity into our daily lives, regardless of how old we are,” said Heather Snyder, vice president of Medical and Scientific Relations at the Alzheimer’s Association, which partially funded the study.

“It is important to find an exercise that you like so that it is sustainable in your routine. For older adults, it’s important to discuss any new physical activity with your doctor to make sure it’s safe, ”added Snyder, who was not involved in the study.

How to get moving

Do you want to start exercising but are not sure how to start? We asked CNN fitness contributor Dana Santas for her top tips for adding more exercise to your life.

Don’t try to do everything at first. The only thing you’ll do is injure yourself and ruin your motivation, says Santas, who is a mind-body coach for professional athletes. Instead, start with breathing and movement exercises designed to reconnect your mind and body. Then start walking! Try to reach a moderate or fast pace.

“Start by walking just five to ten minutes a day for the first few days, while you figure out the best time and place for your walks,” says Santas. “Once you’ve figured out the logistics, start adding a few more minutes to each ride. The ideal is to reach 20 or 30 minutes a day ”.

If you want to add weight training, he said, you can continue with this video.

Equally important to adding movement to your life, Santas advises, is to make it a habit.

“Take steps to make it sustainable and become a part of your lifestyle that you enjoy and be proud of, rather than negatively viewing it as a chore,” says Santas.

He suggests “building habits,” that is, doing simple exercise before, after, or during a normal daily task, such as making bed, showering, or brushing teeth.

“For almost eight years, I do 50 bodyweight squats or sit on the wall for two minutes while brushing my teeth,” Santas told CNN.

Adding movement to everyday tasks can take a lot of effort. Let’s say you get up and move three times an hour during your workday.

“That is 24 minutes of daily exercise. If you add another 10 minutes of walking or climbing stairs before or after work, you get to 34 minutes per day, or 170 minutes per five-day work week, ”explains Santas.

“That far exceeds the weekly recommendation of 150 minutes, or two and a half hours, recommended by the World Health Organization, without ever stepping on a gym.”

