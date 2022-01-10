Fan is surprised to sing by chance with Elvis Crespo

Singer Elvis Crespo caught a fan of his by surprise while the two were coming down from a mountain in Tennessee.

The Puerto Rican merenguero and his wife, Maribel Vega, managed to capture the moment when the gentleman, also Puerto Rican, by chance, began to sing “Por el caminito”, one of the hits from his legendary 1999 album, “Píntame”.

“Give it, give it, sing it”, can be heard in the background of the video that he shared on his social networks, where Crespo and his follower continued to interpret the musical theme inside a tourist bus.

However, it was not until the exponent of “Gently” removed his mask for the man to recognize him.

“Surprise! Things that happen only once in a lifetime: We are all on a bus to get off an attraction in Tennessee and the gentleman on the side begins: On the little road, I will take you and he had not realized that I was next, I start to sing and he still doesn’t realize it, when I take off my mask ”, published the artist.

This movement has generated joy among his followers and some groups, such as Grupo Manía, who applauded the humorous moment between the merenguero and Kike Rosario, who assured on Facebook that it was a “great surprise and joy that this happened. Something that we never, never imagined would happen ”.