Fear and Greed Index in ‘extreme fear’; keep an eye on these levels By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Laura Sánchez

Investing.com – Tough start to 2022 for the cryptocurrency sector. “Bitcoin and most of the main altcoins of the top 10 started 2022 in the red, with a dominant downward pressure and with the Crypto Index of Fear and Greed at 15, marking extreme fear”, highlights Alejandro Zala, Country Manager of Bitpanda Spain.

“He and he have corrected strongly after reaching all-time highs last November, thus losing important support levels,” says Diego Morín, an analyst at IG.

Analysts warn of the importance of the conflict in Kazakhstan for this sector. “Kazakhstan has quietly become the leader in bitcoin mining globally, with production second only to that of the US following the recent crackdown on mining operations by China,” explains Simon Peters, eToro cryptocurrency expert analyst.

“Although the situation is not clear in the country, the ongoing tensions will continue to potentially have an impact on the hashrate and the overall price,” adds Peters.

“We could see a new test in Bitcoin in the area of ​​40,000 dollars, minimum of last September 2021,” adds this expert. For its part, “Ethereum is trading below the psychological barrier of 3,500 dollars, losing just over 15% from the annual highs and could test the reference of 3,000 dollars if the selling pressure persists,” says Morín, by IG.

However, the outlook for the main assets is good. Despite having had a bad time in these first days of the year, it is likely that and ETH will once again be decisive players in the cryptocurrency market in 2022 ”, concludes Alejandro Zala, from Bitpanda Spain.

Read also: