Film director Ciro Durán dies

Trajectory

Durán, although he began studies in chemistry and mathematics, ended up studying in Caracas Cinema and television. His debut was in Venezuela with a medium-length film that talked about the peasant struggle and that he carried by name The payment.

As a result of working on said production, he was summoned to work in the Colombian-Venezuelan co-production Aquileo revenge (1968), a film that narrates the years following the Thousand day war and the situation of the Colombian fields at that time.

Years after producing some short films, the documentary hits the screen Gamin, a production that tells us about the lives of children who live on the streets in Colombia, and with which it obtained various and important recognitions such as the Golden Owl in the 4th Colombian Institute of Culture Film Festival – Colcultura (Colombia), as well as participating in the Directors’ Fortnight in the Festival International du Film, Cannes (France) or obtaining the Donostia Award for new filmmakers at the Film Festival in San Sebastián (Spain).

Later he made two more documentaries, one of them was Children of two worlds, made for German Television in 1979 and the documentary feature film Penny war, a co-production with the television network Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen from Germany in 1985.

Later, Durán dedicated himself to making fiction feature films, including Tropical snow that continues in the line of the social and that tells us the love story between two marginalized people who turn their lives to deception and the underworld. The co-production that was made with the United States was launched in 1990 and was born from a press article that the director found in the press.

The ship of dreams He would arrive in 1996 to tell us the story that coincides in two things, on a ship and in the American dream of several human beings. In this production six men find themselves with the idea of ​​arriving in New York and changing the course of their lives, however, nothing is as they planned, having to face great moral dilemmas.

Another of Durán’s productions was the film The taking of the embassy (2000), a film that recreates the events mixed with archive images of the Seizure of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Bogotá by the guerrilla group M-19, in which they held high-ranking diplomats hostage and which realistically presents the historical event during those two months of captivity.

In addition, he was a member of the jury at the Leipzig 1978, Moscow 1981 and Montreal 1984 Film Festivals.