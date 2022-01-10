Finally, Volkswagen brings back the Kombi, with a battery | TECHNOLOGY

Volkswagen will show a production version of its long-awaited ID.Buzz, an electrical reincarnation of the beloved Kombi or Microbus, on March 9 and plans to launch it in the United States in late 2023, the company announced.

The ID.Buzz is one of the “most anticipated and most publicized“Of the Volkswagen brand since the company launched its new Beetle in the late 1990s, said Scott Keogh, Volkswagen’s chief operating officer in North America.

The chief executive of Volkswagen, Herbert diess he tweeted on Thursday: “The legend returns on 03/09/22!”. The tweet contained a sketch of the profile of the van ID.Buzz.

Volkswagen has shown a number of prototypes of a new Kombi in the last decade. But those earlier show vans – the Budd.E and the Bull – never made it into production, much to the frustration of fans of the vehicle.

The legend returns on 09/03/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr – Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

Keogh said that a three-row version of the ID.Buzz It will be launched in the United States, where the original Kombi became a counterculture icon, in late 2023 or early 2024. Volkswagen will launch a two-row version in Europe.

Volkswagen does not plan to build the ID.Buzz at its American factory in Chattanooga.

“You have to reach 100,000 units before locating itKeogh said.

Volkswagen will increase production of its ID.4 electric SUV in Chattanooga this year.