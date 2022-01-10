Follow the massive cryptocurrency crash: what happened and what to expect

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies started the year in the red and with large price drops that, in some cases, exceeded 20%.

Investors noted that the fall is “a setback” in the price of digital currencies: for example, This Monday, January 10, the price of Bitcoin is around US $ 41,500 while in August 2021 it was trading at US $ 41,341.

Along these lines, analysts suggest that Bitcoin shows a support level at US $ 41,000 and explain that the cryptocurrency must “break” this figure in order to rise in price again.

However, the trend is downward since December 21 and investors prepare for the worst– On the Tradingview platform, several analysts predicted that Bitcoin will continue to decline until it reaches US $ 30,000 and they consider that “it is a good point to buy.”

On the other hand, Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency, is currently around US $ 3,000 and at the beginning of May last year, it had reached US $ 3,400 for the first time.

As explained by the technical analysis experts at Tradingview, if the price of Ether continues to fall, there will be an “extreme” sell-off of millions of dollars.

What is it about? There are decentralized finance protocols in which users deposit their ethers as collateral and take out cryptocurrency loans. With capital, they leverage other protocols, that is, they repeat the investment methodology.

If people don’t return the money and Ether drops to $ 2,000, the protocol automatically liquidates the cryptocurrency and closes the debt. This could spark a reaction in the Ether market.

The fall of Bitcoin and Ether dragged the cryptocurrencies Luna, Solana, Binance Coin, XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Polygon, among others, which fell between 12% and 22%.

This unexpected regression worries investors and this is reflected in the Fear and Greed index, an indicator that measures the general temperament of the market, which marks “extreme fear”.