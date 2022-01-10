Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday in what could be the coldest day in NYC in years – NBC New York (47)

What you should know The colder air mass of the season will bring chilling temperatures to the region on Monday and Tuesday with a possibility of freezing winds below zero in parts of the tri-state area.

NEW YORK – The coldest air mass of the season will bring chilling temperatures to the region on Monday and Tuesday with a possibility of freezing freezing winds in parts of the tri-state area.

An arctic air mass is set to impact the tri-state area for at least the next two days, with highs of between 20 and 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday before dipping below 20 degrees on Tuesday.

The cold air core will worsen overnight, causing freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, including in New York City, for a few hours.

By tonight, our wind chill will drop to single digits and even below zero with a wind chill advisory in effect for Sullivan and Ulster counties, where it could feel minus twenty degrees. A wind chill advisory has already been issued for both counties for projected -15 to -25 degree icy winds, although more counties are expected to be added. Frostbite can set in on exposed skin in 30 minutes under these conditions.









It’s expected to be the coldest day in the city since January 2019, so be sure to bundle up and keep an eye out for vulnerable pets and neighbors. Poorly insulated pipes are more likely to freeze or explode in such conditions, so homeowners and building managers need to be on the alert.

The frigid weather is expected to ease a bit for Wednesday, when highs rise again in the mid-30s, and further on Thursday when temperatures rebound near the 40s.