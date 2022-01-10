Freezing temperatures Tuesday

The coldest air mass in almost 3 years is about to reach the New York region and its surroundings, the National Weather Service warned in its weather forecast for Tuesday.

It is said that temperatures will hardly reach 20 degrees, aggravated by icy winds that will make the temperature feel at single digit levels (of freezing).

The coldest air mass in nearly 3 years settles over the region on Tuesday. Daytime highs will struggle to reach 20 degrees, with wind chills in the single digits. #Staywarm pic.twitter.com/3Vf8y6QdAk – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 10, 2022

The coldest period will be between Monday night and the early hours of Wednesday. It could be said to be the coldest day in NYC since 2019.

The city has also warned of the cold temperatures and asks to take precautions.

“Icy subzero winds will affect the area from 1/10 to 1/11. If you go outside, be careful. Frostbite can occur in a short period of time, so dress in layers and make sure all skin exposed is protected, “said the City’s Notification Service.

These winds will be not only freezing but equally intense, so much so that the Department of Buildings alerts construction sites and others like them to “secure their work sites, buildings and equipment.”

“Potential wind gusts of up to 35 MPH are expected in New York City starting today through Wednesday,” writes the Department of Buildings in a post on social media.

⚠️Weather Advisory⚠️ Potential wind gusts of up to 35 MPH are expected in NYC starting today through Wednesday. DOB has advised all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their work sites, buildings, and equipment: https://t.co/ndX6nRxhVp pic.twitter.com/TFemkw1ygp – NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) January 10, 2022

The Meteorological Service put another message on social networks with images of how you have to bundle up to avoid a freeze: basically, when it is very cold, wear three layers or layers of warmth.

Bundling up and staying dry are two of the best things you can do to stay safe from cold temps. Wear layers to stay warm. pic.twitter.com/mPkAPUrFQn – NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 10, 2022

