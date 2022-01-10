From Napoli they give a news related to Lorenzo Insigne that does not fall well at all in the MLS

Injuries and COVID-19 continues to cause many problems in the world of football

January 09, 2022 · 3:00 p.m.

The signing of Lorenzo Insigne by Toronto FC has opened the doors of Major League Soccer, a league that has seen great players pass, for the Italian who still plays in the team that formed it, Napoli. However, from that city they have given bad news to the Canadian team.

This is due to the fact that in the game that closed with victory for the celestial team by a goal to zero against the Sampodoria of Tomás Rincón, the new forward of the Toronto fc had to leave the court due to an injury.

Although it is not yet known what the problem is, preliminary reports indicate that it is a discomfort in the groin, which caused him to leave the field of play in the 30th minute of the first half.

This is certainly not something that excites the MLS institution, but the ‘silver lining’ of all this misfortune is that there is still time for the Italian to recover before his arrival in Canada.

Insigne, this season, has managed to score five goals in 18 games, and gave up six assists in 18 games played in Serie A and UEFA Europa League.

Recall that the forward has a mega-contract of 11.5 million euros (13 million dollars) per season. In addition, as if that were not enough, the Toronto team also put on the table about 4.5 million euros ($ 5 million) in compliance bonuses related to goals and assists.