Ginger, part of traditional medicine

Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is an aromatic plant and its underground stem has been considered an ingredient of traditional Asian medicine for more than 2,000 years.

It has a spicy flavor that has made it very popular in gastronomy and can be found in tropical areas around the world.

It has purple flowers of capsular fruit and a horizontal underground stem in the form of a rhizome (a stem with several buds that emits roots and shoots from its nodes).

Originally from Southeast Asia, it was used as an ingredient for ancient traditional medicine and little by little it was incorporated into the gastronomy of the region, first, and later in many other parts of the world. Currently, the main ginger producer is Jamaica followed by China, India, Nepal, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Australia.

WHAT IS IT FOR? The phenolic compounds in ginger help relieve gastrointestinal irritation, stimulate saliva and bile production, and suppress gastric contractions and the movement of food and liquids through the gastrointestinal tract. In short, they promote digestion and prevent the appearance of side effects related to poor absorption of food. HELPS REDUCE PAIN A study carried out at the University of Georgia (USA) with 74 volunteers and published in The Journal of Pain, concluded that daily ginger supplementation reduced exercise-induced muscle pain by 25%. Ginger has also been found to reduce symptoms of dysmenorrhea (severe pain during a menstrual cycle). In another study, 83% of women who took ginger capsules achieved improvements in menstrual pain symptoms compared to 47% of those who received a placebo. REMEDY FOR NAUSEA Chewing raw ginger or drinking ginger tea is a common home remedy for nausea experienced by pregnant women. Consuming ginger prevents nausea and the urge to vomit, even in the form of candy or pills. AGAINST THE COLD When it’s cold, drinking ginger tea (we can add honey to it) is a good way to keep warm. It is diaphoretic, which means that it promotes sweating, which is why it works to warm the body from within. HELPS REDUCE INFLAMMATION Ginger has been used for centuries to reduce inflammation and treat inflammatory conditions. A study published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research found that a ginger root supplement given to a group of volunteer participants reduced inflammation markers in the colon in about a month. The study researchers explained that by decreasing inflammation, the risk of colon cancer also decreased. Ginger has also shown promise in clinical trials to treat inflammation associated with osteoarthritis. IMPROVES CIRCULATION The root of the ginger plant can be eaten fresh, powdered, dried as a spice, in the form of an oil, or even as a juice. Ginger belongs to the cardamom and turmeric family. APHRODISIAC? The better circulation and blood flow, the stimulation that the aroma and flavor of ginger provide and the greater sensitization of the erogenous zones make this plant a natural aphrodisiac whose effects can be noticed quickly. In addition, its inflammatory action helps relax muscles and reduce tension in the body. HOW TO INCORPORATE GINGER INTO THE DIET When buying fresh ginger, the ideal is to look for a root with smooth skin (without wrinkles) and a spicy aroma. Ginger should be stored in a plastic bag in the refrigerator (you can place it in the freezer to keep it longer). Fresh ginger must be peeled or grated before consumption. If you can’t get it fresh, ground ginger is found in the herbs and spices section of most supermarkets.

It can be added to smoothies, desserts (such as cakes and cookies), you can also prepare tea or add it when cooking some recipes, especially with chicken. Just remember to use it in moderation because its flavor is strong.