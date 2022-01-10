Grettell Valdez will lose part of a finger by virus that can turn cancer | Healthy world

Grettell Valdez revealed that she will have to undergo a surgical operation to eradicate a virus that can turn into cancer and for which you will lose part of one of your fingers.

In an interview for the Hoy program, the Mexican actress said that had a type of thumb cancer more than 4 years ago and that he disappeared with a graft, however, recently the doctor gave him other news regarding his health.

I recently went for a check-up and he (the doctor) told me ‘there is a bit that I don’t like, I’m going to remove it and we will send a biopsy,’ I said ‘ok’ ”.

A VIRUS THAT COULD GET COMPLICATED

Valdez added that a kind of sores appeared, so they made an appointment for surgery and being in the operating room the doctor told him that he would not operate, because in a week it expanded and it was not normal.

After several studies, the 45-year-old actress was detected a virus that must be eliminated from her body because You could get carcinoma again.

Grettel detailed that It is a wart that is inside and is expanded.

“It is a virus that transmutes cancer, so I am at peace, we already know what it is, if they are going to have to remove a large part of my finger, but it does not matter,” he said.

In the coming weeks, the actress will provide more information about her health, as well as the procedures she will receive to eradicate the evil that afflicts her.

WHAT IS A CARCINOMA?

A carcinoma is a type of cancer that begins in a tissue that covers the internal or external surfaces of the body and that occurs when the DNA of a cell is damaged or altered, begins to grow uncontrollably and becomes malignant.

It arises from cells that have their origin in the endoderm, mesoderm and ectorderm, which are the germ layers during embryogenesis.