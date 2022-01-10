Gustavo Adolfo Infante is infected on his trip to Cancun | AFP

While traveling, the journalist from shows Gustavo Adolfo Infante ended up contagious, I know, and I am going to find out about this after knowing that his test was positive, so he was isolated in his room for a few days.

The famous presenter in “First hand” he was traveling to U.S and then to Cancun, being the last place where he acquired this condition.

“He feels like the fr3gad @, as if the canelo Álvarez had given me a halyard, several of us with whom we traveled tested the m @ ldito bug”, Gustavo confessed.

The journalist assures that at first he felt chills, a bad cold, a sore throat, fever and that is why he decided to have the proof to which it came out positive.

The entertainment creator was traveling in a group of 23 persons of which only 3 were not infected.









The famous journalist shared a video through his YouTube account where he was talking to us about the situation, assuring that they had said that he was very serious but that this is not entirely true, that he is stable and at rest.

In addition, in the video we can see that he was lying down, keeping bed accompanied by his puppy, a pet that is responsible for giving him his love and company in these difficult moments of recovery.

Hopefully a speedy recovery for famous presenter Gustavo Adolfo Infante and in Show News we will continue to share the news about it and the best news from the entertainment world.