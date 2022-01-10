Haaland receives a ‘sweetie’ from the Colombian Santos Borré and faces him in Spanish: ” What’s wrong with you, brother? ”

2022-01-09
Eintracht Frankfurt Y Borussia Dortmund It was one of the most attractive matches on matchday 18 of the Bundesliga. When it seemed that the local team was going to stay with the duel after being in advantage thanks to two goals from the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, a yellow and black blast in the last 20 minutes made it 2-3 to take the win away.
Beyond the process of the match, which was exciting, in the final seconds there was a tense crossing between two figures on the field.
Haaland, which this time was a blank, took the ball close to the corner area for the final seconds to pass. That’s when he appeared on the scene Santos Borré, who began to push the Norwegian to try to take the ball from him on several occasions, but ended up missing him and the young striker fell to the ground.
Unlike what usually happens, Haaland he did not stay on the grass. He got up angrily and began to rebuke the Colombian striker: “What’s wrong with you? What’s the matter with you, brother? Quickly, players from the two campuses approached to separate them.
The conflict did not pass to greater and after a minute, the referee dispersed the footballers before the end of the game. Those in charge of carrying the transmission were surprised because Erling he was speaking in Spanish and he knew that his rival spoke that language.
It should be noted that beyond the altercation, the scorers’ duel was won Santos Borré. The coffee grower was the author of the two goals for his team: at 15 and 24 minutes into the initial stage. By the Dortmund, the scorers were Hazard (71), Bellingham (87) and Mahmoud Dahou (89).