Haaland receives a ‘sweetie’ from the Colombian Santos Borré and faces him in Spanish: ” What’s wrong with you, brother? ”

2022-01-09

Eintracht Frankfurt Y Borussia Dortmund It was one of the most attractive matches on matchday 18 of the Bundesliga. When it seemed that the local team was going to stay with the duel after being in advantage thanks to two goals from the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré, a yellow and black blast in the last 20 minutes made it 2-3 to take the win away.

This is how the German league standings go

Beyond the process of the match, which was exciting, in the final seconds there was a tense crossing between two figures on the field.

Haaland, which this time was a blank, took the ball close to the corner area for the final seconds to pass. That’s when he appeared on the scene Santos Borré, who began to push the Norwegian to try to take the ball from him on several occasions, but ended up missing him and the young striker fell to the ground.