Handsome actor from the Golden Age was disfigured and lost everything in a car accident

Edward Montgomery Clift He was one of the most recognized actors of the Golden Age in Hollywood cinema because, in addition to having an extraordinary histrionic talent, he came to be considered as the most handsome man in the entire American film industry, however, at the height of his career suffered an accident that would leave him disfigured and change his life forever, so this time we tell you how was the terrible accident of the protagonist of “Wild River”.

Montgomery Clift He was born in Nebraska, United States on October 17, 1920 in the bosom of a wealthy family and although there is not much information about his childhood, it is known that he had the opportunity to make various trips to Europe in which thanks to his lived experiences could find out he was born for acting so that at just thirteen he made his Broadway debut, where he lived the first years of his career to establish himself as one of the most promising figures in acting.

After several small roles in other films, fIt was in 1948 when he finally got his first starring role in Hollywood, “Wild River.”, which opens the doors to future projects that would catapult them to the top of success in a very short time, even the following year he was nominated for the first time for an Oscar as “Best Actor” for his participation in the film “The Search ”.

Montgomery Clift and Marlon Brando were known as “The Golden Twins.” Photo: Special

In the following years, Montgomery Clift engraved his name with golden letters in the history of international cinema because, in addition to participating in great films that are considered authentic classics, he also managed to form a period couple with Elizabeth Taylor, with whom he would revolutionize the way romantic stories are approached on the big screen.

Accident leaves Hollywood heartthrob disfigured

As mentioned before, Montgomery Clift came to be regarded as the most handsome actor in all of Hollywood, However, her life changed on May 12, 1956 because while she was filming the movie “Raintree County”, her partner and friend, Elizabeth Taylor held a party at her house, which, was located on top of a hill, already said meeting was attended by several industry celebrities, however, it is said that Montgomery Clift decided to leave the party early because he was fed up with everything Hollywood represented And because he did not like to drive at night in the middle of the hill, so he asked his friend, also the actor, Kevin McCarthy, to guide him with his car down the hill, however, the sharp curves and the bad weather conditions did their thing and They caused the actor to end up suffering a fatal shock in which his face got the worst of it.

After the incident, Kevin McCarthy returned to Elizabeth Taylor’s house to request the help of the emergency bodies and it was precisely the hostess who with other guests ran to help “Monty” and it is said that once on the scene, the actress saved her friend’s life because had a pair of teeth embedded in his throat, which he had to extract with his bare hands to prevent him from suffocating.

After being transferred to a hospital, Montgomery Clift underwent various surgeries to reconstruct his face and it took several months for him to recover and be able to complete the recordings of the movie “Raintree County”, in which, it can be clearly appreciated the before and after of the actor’s face.

Montgomery Clift before and after the accident. Photo: Special

After the accident, Montgomery Clift He participated in different films, including, again, he was nominated for an Oscar, however, the modification of his face caused him severe depressions, so he began with his self-destruction through alcohol and drug abuse over a period of at least ten years, so its history is known as “The longest suicide in Hollywood”. Monty passed away as a result of his excesses on July 23, 1966 and his story is one of the most famous in Hollywood.

