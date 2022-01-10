High-Charge Anker Portable Battery at Nearly Half the Price

One of the things that stands out about this Anker Powerbank is that it has an excellent invoice design. Apart from offering a striking black finish that withstands the small blows of day to day very well, it should be noted that its dimensions are similar to a telephone , so it can be handled and transported quite comfortably (in addition, the weight of the accessory is below 350 grams , so you will not notice that you carry it in your jacket pocket or backpack). By the way, its black color fits perfectly with any type of taste you have.

One of the keys that exist in external batteries like the one we are talking about is the charge they have, since it depends on how many times you can charge the phone or tablet you use. What this model offers in question are 20,000 mAh . And what does this mean exactly? Well, for example, you can fill any high-end smartphone a minimum of four times. An excellent figure that allows you to be calm if you go to the field, for example.

it has excellent compatibility with the different devices on the market (an example is that it has no problems with Samsung terminals and, either, with Apple)

This Anker battery has great connectivity

This is something that makes this model highly recommended, since it has a wide number of options. An example is that to charge devices you use two USB type A outputs, the traditional ones, so there is no model that you cannot use if it has the corresponding cable. In addition, to charge the battery itself, it includes both micro USB and type C, so you will not find any problem never in this section.

Finally, it is important to mention that the Anker Powerbank includes different technologies so that its operation is always the best and most sure. An example is Volage Boost, which ensures that the best option is always used in terms of working power. But, in addition, it also has Power IQ that optimizes the transfer speed without putting phones and tablets at risk. And, the latter is of great importance to be sure that you get a good external battery.