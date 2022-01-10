Hit By High Likelihood Of Rate Hike By Investing.com







By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Fears of more aggressive Federal Reserve policy have hit markets, including crypto. Today he falls 1.64%, 3%, 5.3%, 5% and 4.9%.

The fall at the beginning of the year is estimated at about $ 300 billion. The digital asset market today stands at $ 1.89 trillion In November it had reached all-time highs that took it to $ 3 trillion in capitalization.

Bitcoin, the main cryptocurrency in the sector, fell below $ 40,000 this Monday, a level that had not reached since September 2021. The accumulated losses during this 2022 are 12%.

In effect, the US employment report, indicating a better-than-expected unemployment rate, at 3.9%, and a higher-than-expected wage rise, strengthened expectations that the interest rate hike will begin immediately after it ends. tapering.

The report was joined by a report from the investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 that even stipulates that the increase in interest rates in 2022 will not be three, but two.

However, some industry experts remain bullish on the price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general in the long term. But in the short term they believe that fears over the restrictive Fed policy will continue to affect the price of digital assets.