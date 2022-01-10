Honduran Brian Flores fired as Miami Dolphins head coach

2022-01-10
The famous NFL Black Monday 2022 started with an unexpected dismissal: the Honduran Brian Flores leaves his position as head coach of the Miami dolphins after three seasons without advancing to the NFL Playoffs.
Brian Flores, proud to bring something positive from Honduras
Through its social networks, the Florida franchise announced the departure of flowers that sealed the last two winning seasons and just one game away from going to the postseason.
Miami with flowers had a first season of 5-11 after starting 0-7, in his second year he finished with a 10-6 mark and in the recent one he was 9-8 after having started the campaign with a 1-7 and winning seven games of consecutively
” I made the decision to go different paths with Brian Flores. After evaluating how we are as an organization and where we want to go, I feel that it is the best decision for the franchise. We have a young team with a lot of talent and we can be much better in 2022, ” he said. Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami dolphins.
flowersThe 40-year-old leaves with a record of 24 wins and 25 losses in three seasons as the team’s head coach. The last two with a positive record, something that the Miami I had not been able to do it since 2016.
The dramatic story of coach Brian Flores and his mother
After Sunday’s victory crowned his rival’s season for the first time, the New england patriotsSince 2000, the Honduran said he was proud of the change of his now former team after seven consecutive losses.
“The credit goes to the players and coaches. I will always feel at home and I wish I could have done more. Thank the hard working players and obviously our support staff. It is a special group. I am happy, I am proud to be part of it, “he said. flowers.
