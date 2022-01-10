Honduran Brian Flores fired as Miami Dolphins head coach

2022-01-10

The famous NFL Black Monday 2022 started with an unexpected dismissal: the Honduran Brian Flores leaves his position as head coach of the Miami dolphins after three seasons without advancing to the NFL Playoffs.

Brian Flores, proud to bring something positive from Honduras

Through its social networks, the Florida franchise announced the departure of flowers that sealed the last two winning seasons and just one game away from going to the postseason.

Miami with flowers had a first season of 5-11 after starting 0-7, in his second year he finished with a 10-6 mark and in the recent one he was 9-8 after having started the campaign with a 1-7 and winning seven games of consecutively

” I made the decision to go different paths with Brian Flores. After evaluating how we are as an organization and where we want to go, I feel that it is the best decision for the franchise. We have a young team with a lot of talent and we can be much better in 2022, ” he said. Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami dolphins.