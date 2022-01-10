Horoscope: what will happen to your week from January 10 to 15, 2022

ARIES

3/21 to 4/20

LOVE. The routine is easier to cope with if you do it in pairs. Meeting unconventional and creative people. United and serene.

MONEY. Because of Venus in Capricorn there is no longer cooperation between colleagues. Don’t delegate to anyone if the job is delicate.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Don’t blindly trust what makeshift people tell you.

TAURUS

4/21 to 5/21

LOVE. Desire and romance prevail, but at the same time, he is overwhelmed by daily obligations. If you are alone you will find a very good company.

MONEY. With his customary serenity, he will keep the team under control. You will have free money in hand.

KEY OF THE WEEK. If the family asks you to stop, it may be time to stop.

GEMINI

5/22 to 6/21

LOVE. Little privacy. More time with friends than at home. Your joy will be sincere. Less interested in the partner than in social success.

MONEY. Mercury favors it. There is constant movement in the environment and new knowledge that adds to its performance.

KEY OF THE WEEK. It will spread less than usual. Seize the moment.

CANCER

6/22 to 7/23

LOVE. Goodbye to the pains of love. Focusing on the present will make you forget losses or goodbyes. There is a new attraction on the doorstep.

MONEY. Investigate other sources of income and evaluate a change of category. A thousand tempting opportunities.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Trust the team, you will feel content.

LEO

24/7 to 23/8

LOVE. Very busy at home, with little room for the meeting. In case of arguments, find the moment to clarify the points.

MONEY. In economic matters it is a brilliant cycle. An almost forgotten competitor checks him again. Watch your back.

KEY OF THE WEEK. If you close a deal with family members, speak up.

VIRGO

8/24 to 9/23

LOVE. Venus in Capricorn gives you multiple joys. Among thousands of obligations someone will encourage you to dream. A second chance

MONEY. Inform yourself with the right people before starting an unfamiliar business. It is not good to act blindly.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Family reconciliations at the door. No hard feelings.

POUND

9/24 to 10/23

LOVE. More and more solid affections and moments of healthy shared fun. Stay out of it if you are exhausted by the turmoil of the environment.

MONEY. With Mercury favorable, it is time to organize work, close deals and have a clear overview of what is to come.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Do what you feel, it will be for the better.

SCORPIO

10/24 to 11/22

LOVE. Tender emotions that sink deep into his heart. You will get that bond you want but you have to be careful with your recent partner.

MONEY. With adverse Mercury you will be in conflict with the world. Discard risky proposals. The opportune moment will come.

KEY OF THE WEEK. If you press there will be resistance. Watch out.

SAGITTARIUS

11/23 to 12/22

LOVE. With Venus in Capricorn there will be some tension in the environment. Opposites attract but also collide. Try a sweet balance.

MONEY. Take advantage and in good law beats your competitors. If the person who promised support fails you, go it alone.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Sometimes distance enhances intimacy. Take some time.

CAPRICORN

12/23 to 1/20

LOVE. Allow yourself a little fun. Family or love problems are solved as if by magic. They will not let you get bored.

MONEY. The obligations are many but also the benefits. Delegate as much as you can or you will end up very exhausted.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Don’t let anxiety lead you to run too fast.

AQUARIUM

1/21 to 2/19

LOVE. With Venus in Capricorn there can be emotional complications. Postpone other commitments, they need you more present at home.

MONEY. You will have new opportunities. Maintain good relationships with clients and partners. You have to give something, without expecting everything.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Resist, the pressures will soon give way.

PISCES

2/20 to 3/20

LOVE. Unexpected encounters that will make your heart pound. The best thing about this stage will be your exchange with positive and affectionate people.

MONEY. Disoriented in work because of Mercury, but well in the relationship with colleagues, bosses or clients.

KEY OF THE WEEK. Being with your group will sweep away any hint of depression.

By Kirón

